Dwayne Johnson says Vin Diesel’s post about him was ‘an example of his manipulation’

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told CNN in an interview published Wednesday he was "very surprised" by his former "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel, who asked him to return to the franchise in November.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (third from right) and Vin Diesel (fourth from right) are pictured with the rest of their "Fast Five" co-stars. Alamy Stock Photo

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson said. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

"I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem," the "Red Notice" actor continued.

Johnson noted that Diesel's Instagram post about them being co-stars again didn't sound as friendly as it seemed.

"Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation," he said. "I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

"My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace," Johnson continued. "It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

The post that Johnson is talking about is the one that Diesel shared on Instagram two months ago.

He wrote, “My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of 'Fast 10.' As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

"I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best 'Fast' in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle. You have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

In 2011, Johnson joined the "Fast" franchise as Luke Hobbs in its fifth installment, "Fast Five," before he left his co-stars to make his own spinoff film with Jason Statham called "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," which debuted in 2019.

But in 2016, he publicly took to Facebook to call out his male co-stars who acted alongside him in "The Fate of the Furious" and this was the last "Fast" film that Johnson starred in before he made his spinoff "Fast" film.

“Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t," he said on Facebook at the time. "The ones that don’t are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right."

After leaving "Fast," Johnson starred in a number of hit movies like 2019's "Jumanji: The Next level" and 2021's "Red Notice."