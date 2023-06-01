Dwayne Johnson explains why he and Vin Diesel ended their feud

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he has once and for all squashed any beef between him and Vin Diesel.

After his character, Luke Hobbs, returned for a credits scene in the latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, Johnson revealed that he will return for future movies and has ended his past feud with Diesel, which is rumored to be the reason he left for his own spinoff film in 2019.

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," Johnson tweeted June 1. "We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

“Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years,” he added in a video accompanying the message.

In the video, Johnson explained why he put aside his longstanding fight with Diesel.

"Despite having our differences, when you lead with the idea of, No. 1, resolve... you just think about the future," Johnson said.

"You think about plans that are much bigger than ourselves and those bigger plans are the bigger build outs," he added. "Those bigger plans are the north star, as I always like to say."

He explained that identifying his north star, or his main goal in any context, brings him clarity and focus.

"In this case, the north star is the franchise that we love," he said. "The north star: Our characters that we love. And the north star: our fans that we love. So, when you add all that up, it's really not a hard decision to make. It's a yes."

In his tweet, Johnson said that he’ll star in a new standalone Hobbs movie in addition to the second part of “Fast X.”

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” he wrote.

Johnson’s cameo in "Fast X" comes more than five years after his last appearance in the flagship franchise with 2017's "The Fate of the Furious."

Rumors of a feud between Johnson and Diesel started back in 2016, when Johnson posted on social media that the behavior of his male co-stars left his blood "legit boiling."

“Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” he said at the time. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Johnson did not star in the ninth film and later said that he privately told Diesel he would not return for future movies. After Diesel publicly asked him to return to the franchise via Instagram in 2021, Johnson told CNN that the post represented "manipulation."

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” he said in 2021. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”