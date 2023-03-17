Dwayne Johnson shares ‘full circle moment’ with Brendan Fraser backstage at the Oscars

Dwayne Johnson has shared a sentimental Instagram post regarding his “Mummy Returns” co-star Brendan Fraser.

On March 16, the “Black Adam” actor reflected on reuniting with Fraser the night of Fraser's big win at the Academy Awards.

“Very cool full circle moment here with my longtime buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons,” Johnson captioned the post. “My very first film of my Hollywood career was THE MUMMY RETURNS, which Brendan was the star.”

In 2001, the two actors starred alongside each other in the sequel to the 1999 adventure horror film “The Mummy.” Fraser played the part of Rick O’Connell, a treasure hunter and adventurer, while Johnson portrayed one of the film’s primary antagonists, an ancient warrior known as the Scorpion King.

Dwayne Johnson and Brendan Fraser at the premiere of "The Mummy Returns" in Los Angeles in 2001 Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

In his post about Fraser, Johnson described working on “The Mummy Returns” during a time when there were “lots of critics and cynics betting against” him. In contrast, he wrote, “Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive.”

“I never forget kind people,” he added. “Now, years later, Brendan wins his Oscar for BEST ACTOR in ‘The Whale,’ and I went on to become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Congratulations, brother — enjoy your flowers.”

On March 12, Fraser took home an Oscar for best actor for his performance in “The Whale.” In the film, Fraser portrays a reclusive teacher who attempts to mend a broken relationship with his estranged daughter while also binge-eating. Fraser’s role in the film was met with critical acclaim, and the recognition he has received throughout the 2023 awards season has been touted as an inspiring comeback.

Besides “The Mummy Returns,” Fraser appeared in a string of hits throughout the 1990s and early 2000s like “George of the Jungle.” Eventually, though, his star seemed to fade as he stepped away from the silver screen and picked up roles on television shows like “The Affair” and “Doom Patrol."

In a February interview with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist, Fraser spoke about his decision to slow down with his career for some time.

“I’ve never been that far away, but I did step out of the spotlight for a spell there, to sort some things out in my life,” Fraser explained, “to take stock of who I am, where I’m going and what my aspirations are.”

