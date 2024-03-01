Is there a post credits scene in 'Dune: Part Two'? We watched and found out

"Dune: Part Two" is nearly three hours long. The lengthy run-time is at least a portion of a hypothetical trip to Arrakis, the planet where author Frank Herbert's sci-fi story takes place.

With that in mind, you might wonder if you should stick around even longer to catch a post-credits scene. More Timothée Chalamet, as Paul Atreides, summoning a sandworm, perhaps — or Zendaya, as Chani, giving a blue, spicy stare (literally).

We stuck around to find out the answer.

Does 'Dune: Part Two' have an end credits scene?

Drumroll, please. No, "Dune: Part Two" does not have an end credits scene. "Dune: Part One" didn't have one, either.

That hasn't stopped fans from dreaming up what their "Dune: Part Two" end credit scenes would be, however.

Here's why that makes sense, according to director Denis Villeneuve

Villeneuve, who helmed both "Dune" movies, wanted the sequel movie to be "absolutely autonomous," he told Inverse.

“I wanted (a) person to be absolutely able to enjoy 'Part Two' without having seen 'Part One'. There are little seeds in 'Part Two', that are projections ... like seeds that what could happen in 'Dune Messiah', the third movie. But it’s a bit like any people who know 'Dune Messiah' will see those Easter eggs,” he said.

Some of those Easter eggs include the brief appearance of Anya Taylor-Joy's characters, Alia Atreides, Paul's younger sister all grown up. In "Dune: Part Two," she's still in their mother's womb — though she does have a vocal presence.

Essentially, since an end credit scene likely would be a nod or indication that there would be a third movie, Villeneuve found one unnecessary.

That said, Villeneuve has expressed his wishes for a third "Dune" movie.

The director told Variety last December that he was writing the script for "Dune Messiha," saying, “There’s a dream of making a third movie … it would make absolute sense to me.”