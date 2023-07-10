Forget the pink! Dua Lipa sparkles in see-through silver dress at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Dua Lipa glittered from head to toe at the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles.

The “Levitating” singer, 27, sparkled the pink carpet July 9 in a stunning, mesh gown layered over a white undergarment.

The singer will play Mermaid Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

She accessorized her striking look with silver, pointy heels and flowing, center-parted waves.

The singer kept her accessories simple, sporting a short, sparkly necklace and hoop earrings.

Dua Lipa may not have been wearing pink, but her dazzling look exuded Barbiecore energy — as she paid subtle tribute to Barbie’s signature color with a bubblegum-hued manicure.

The singer will play Mermaid Barbie in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film, and she also performs a song on the “Barbie” soundtrack, “Dance the Night.”

Dua Lipa shared a photo of her premiere look on Instagram, and fans in the comments called it “gorgeous,” “stunning” and “so perfect.”

“Dua you slay,” one person wrote.

The singer wasn’t the only “Barbie” star to (mostly) steer clear of pink at the premiere.

Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the upcoming film, sported a black dress with a flared tulle silhouette, a direct homage to one of the legendary Mattel doll’s signature looks from 1961.

Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, playfully embraced his inner Ken with a blush-colored suit, paired with a pastel-pink shirt.

Feeling the Kenergy. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The actor also sported a pendant in the shape of the letter ‘E,’ written in the swirly pink-and-white script of the Barbie logo. The necklace was a sweet tribute to his longtime love, Eva Mendes, as he explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Gosling also shared that his daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, helped him prepare for the role of Ken.

“They’ve seen a lot pieces of (the film), and helped me a lot with it,” Gosling told ET. “They were huge inspiration for me.”

“Barbie” hits theaters on July 21.