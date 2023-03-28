Drew Barrymore reunites with her 'Ever After' co-stars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds

Once upon a time, Drew Barrymore portrayed Cinderella in the 1998 film “Ever After: A Cinderella Story.”

In honor of the movie’s 25th anniversary, the actor reunited with her former co-stars and “stepsisters” Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds for an upcoming episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

On Monday, March 27, the TV host shared a sneak peek of the emotional reunion, which will be televised in full the following day.

The preview begins with the “Ever After” soundtrack playing and all three women dressed in costume.

“It gets me emotional every time I hear that song,” Barrymore said, with Lynskey adding, “I know, I know, it does.”

Barrymore joked that for they special reunion they used a time machine “and we’re back 25 years ago because of the 25th anniversary of ‘Ever After.’”

“I literally can’t even believe that I get to be here with my sisters, my stepsisters, Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds,” she continued, putting her arms out to hold hands with the actors.

“Ever After” was an updated take on the classic Cinderella story. Barrymore portrayed Danielle, a young woman whose father dies and is forced to do the cleaning and cooking for stepmother Rodmilla, portrayed by Anjelica Huston, and two stepsisters.

Lynskey played “nice” stepsister Jacqueline, while Dodds was the “evil” stepsister Marguerite.

Standing on the “Drew Barrymore Show” stage in full costume, Barrymore asked her former co-stars: “Is it true that you — and I didn’t know this — you guys lived together during this production?”

Lynskey and Dodds replied, “yeah,” with Barrymore quickly adding, “OK, tell me everything” and then attempting to sit down with her giant wings still on.

The full reunion will air Tuesday, March 28.

Barrymore frequently reunites with her former co-stars. Adam Sandler — who co-starred with the actor in “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates,” among others — appeared on the March 27 episode to promote “Murder Mystery 2” with Jennifer Aniston. This was one of several appearances Sandler has made on the show since it premiered in 2020.

Last week, Barrymore also had former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star and friend Lucy Liu. During their conversation, it was revealed that Liu took nude portraits of Barrymore in her “Charlie’s Angels” dressing room.

“I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of ‘Charlie’s’ in my dressing room,” Barrymore asked, with Liu replying, “I have them. I do, of course.”

Liu added, “And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you’re so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time.”