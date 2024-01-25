Drew Barrymore got the surprise of a lifetime!

The "Never Been Kissed" star practically broke down in tears when she got an unexpected visit from her "Bad Girls" co-star Dermot Mulroney on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Barrymore, who only expected her "Bad Girls" co-stars Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson to be there, was completely shocked when her friends brought Mulroney along with them for the cast reunion.

As soon as he walked into the room, Barrymore got emotional. In a preview clip for the upcoming episode, the talk show host was seen burying her face in her hands when she gave Mulroney a long overdue hug.

"I am freaking out right now," Barrymore said while taking a seat next to him on the couch.

Mulroney, who mirrored Barrymore's emotions, soon started to cry himself.

On the couch, they both shed tears while Barrymore recalled their close relationship back in the early '90s when they filmed the movie.

“You were so good to me. I really was like a lost 17-year-old. I know I was having so much fun, but I didn’t know how to take care of myself and you took such good care of me. You were so kind to me and protected me,” Barrymore said.

Mulroney and Barrymore in 1994's "Bad Girls." Alamy Stock Photo

"I'm so happy to see you," Mulroney said in return while giving Barrymore another hug.

At that point, Barrymore turned to her studio audience and explained how she used to act as a teenager.

"I was wild, guys," she laughed. "I was really, really wild."

While holding hands with Barrymore, Mulroney started to cry again.

“Sorry guys, I cry now. I knew I was going to and I came anyway, and I decided I’m going to go ahead and cry in public," he laughed with tears on his face.

After "Bad Girls," Barrymore and Mulroney reunited in 2012 to star in their adventure film "Big Miracle," which is about a small-town reporter (John Krasinski) who stumbles across the story of a lifetime.