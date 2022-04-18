Drew Barrymore re-creates shot from 'E.T.' with her movie mom

It may not be the same as it was, but this on-screen mother-daughter duo is as close as ever.

Drew Barrymore, who at 7 years old, played Gertie in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," reunited with Dee Wallace, who played her mom. And the pairing filmed a TikTok to prove it.

A young Drew Barrymore as Gertie is held by her on-screen mom, Dee Wallace, who played Mary Taylor in the film "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial." Alamy

The video features a photo of Wallace holding the young Barrymore, both staring intensely into the distance. The image then transforms through the social media app's "shapeshift" filter into the pair on the set of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Just like that first image from more than 30 years ago, Wallace holds Barrymore close as they stare off dramatically.

The drama! @drewbarrymore / TilTok

Set to the new Harry Styles' song "As It Was," Barrymore and Wallace then turn to each other and touch foreheads with wide smiles on their faces.

Close as ever. @drewbarrymore / TilTok

Fans gushed over the reunion in the video's comments.

"My heart just exploded," one comment said. "E.T. will always be one of my most favorites, true childhood comfort & core memory."

"Complete chills, now tears," another said. "I'm 44 I grew up with with you ! This movie saved my childhood many times."

Wallace surprised Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Monday. Barrymore covered her face in shock as Wallace walked onto the stage.

"You look so good!" Barrymore said, before giving Wallace a hug.

On the show, Barrymore expressed how much Wallace has impacted her life. She shared that Wallace had given her a copy of the book "The Velveteen Rabbit" as a girl.

"I literally love that book, and you're so associated with it, and I think about it all the time," she said. "You're so ever-present with me in that book."

The pair shared favorite memories from the set of the 1982 film, such as their first day on set. Wallace had been sitting in a director's chair and the young girl walked up to her and said, "Hi, I'm going to sit on your lap now."

"And I said, 'Well, come on up, Drew,'" Wallace said. "I mean I knew you were going to be a director, producer back then."

Wallace also reminded Barrymore of her feelings toward the animatronic puppet behind E.T. Barrymore said that even though the E.T. was "kept alive on set," her childhood self knew the character wasn't real.

"Do not believe that for a second!" Wallace said.

Wallace recounted filming the scene when E.T. is dying. Before walking onto the stage, she pulled Barrymore aside and reminded her that it's just acting, and that the puppet was not actually dying.

"I know, Dee, do you think I'm stupid?" Barrymore then responded, Wallace said.

But after just one look at the puppet, Barrymore immediately broke into sobs, Wallace said.

The Steven Spielberg classic, which launched Barrymore's career as a child actor, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of this year. Barrymore told People in February that she will celebrate its anniversary with her two daughters and the director, someone who she calls a "father figure.