A 3rd 'Downton Abbey' film has been announced. What to know so far — including who's returning

Get ready to return to the Crawley's grand estate.

A third "Downton Abbey" film is coming to the big screen, Focus Features and Carnival Films announced in a press release on May 13.

"We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third 'Downton Abbey' movie. We can't wait to see you," actor Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the franchise, said in a clip from a table read shared on the film's social media accounts.

The British historical drama will return with some familiar faces, including Paul Giamatti reprising his role as Cora Crawley's brother Harold Levinson, and Dominic West reprising his role as Guy Dexter from "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

Other returning cast members include: Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith.

"It feels amazing. It's a tad emotional," Dockery said. "It's wonderful to be back together again. You come back together and it's like no time has passed at all."

New cast members are also set to star in the film, like Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell-Beale and Arty Froushan.

The film is written by "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes, and Simon Curtis is returning to direct following the 2022 film, "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

Fellowes, Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge are attached to produce, and the film is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. (Carnival Films and Focus Features is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal).

The third film does not appear to have an official title or release date at this time.

The announcement comes after Imelda Staunton, who played Queen Mary's lady-in-waiting Lady Maud Bagshaw in the first two films, confirmed to the BBC another film was in the works.

"There will be the final film — there you go." Staunton said in an interview that aired in March.

When BBC presenter Zoe Ball said she hoped the reveal wouldn't get Staunton in trouble, the actor responded: "I don’t care."