See the steamy 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

The long-awaited (and we mean long-awaited) trailer for the upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling" was released this morning — and it's steamy, mysterious and completely exhilarating (just as we expected.)

The film, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh ("Little Women," "Midsommar") who play a husband-wife duo, is directed by and stars Olivia Wilde ("Booksmart") — and is set to be completely unsettling and riveting due to its dystopian plotline conceived by Wilde. Despite the film title, this gives us much reason to worry (in a good way) when the film finally hits theaters on Sept. 23, 2022.

The trailer begins at a casual house party taking place in the 1950s, where Jack (Styles) and Alice (Pugh) meet and are instantly smitten, kissing passionately and doing donuts in Jack's car.

Very, very quickly, the trailer escalates: Alice is trying to figure out what's going on in the community they live in, Victory — which, according to a statement from Warner Bros. Studios, is "the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families." Within the first 20 seconds, Alice begins to sense that Jack's company may be hiding some disturbing secrets — and in true fashion of pretty much any character Pugh has ever played, she is determined to get to the bottom of it.

"The one thing they ask of us," Wilde's character, Mary, says, "is to stay here.

The trailer, which also features Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan, features many heart-stopping moments, including (but not limited to) Styles and Pugh sharing many can't-look-away steamy moments, Pugh floating underwater, Styles dancing on a table, Styles screaming chaotically in a car, Pugh burying her face in linens, Pugh unwrapping a cellophane mask on her face, women standing on top of houses ... we could go on.

"What if this place is dangerous?" Alice asks Jack — to which he angrily tells her to stop asking questions.

Needless to say, if you blink, you might miss something in this convoluted and intense trailer ... so try not to blink.

At the end of the trailer, we see Jack plead to Alice: "Our lives together, we could lose this."

Alice responds, "I don't trust him," referring to Chris Pine's character, Frank. "And I don't want to be here anymore."

Wilde, who also stars in the movie, said that "Don't Worry Darling" was inspired by films like "Fatal Attraction," "The Truman Show" and "Indecent Proposal."

During an early screening of the trailer at CinemaCon in April 2022, Wilde commented on what she wanted to convey to the audience with "Don't Worry Darling."

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material, tangible things like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars," she said. "But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful."

You can catch all of the unmissable action on the big screen on Sept. 23, 2022. Until then, we'll be watching the trailer incessantly — please excuse us.