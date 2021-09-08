We are seeing stars — lots of stars — in this new trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming film "Don't Look Up" is here — and calling the movie star-studded doesn't begin to cut it.

The apocalyptic comedy stars Academy Award winners Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett alongside Academy Award nominees Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet. And that's just the beginning.

It also stars singer and actor Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, “Two and a Half Men” alum Melanie Lynskey and more.

In the film, Lawrence plays an astronomy grad student and DiCaprio her professor. The pair are horrified to discover a comet hurtling toward Earth. But no one, not even the U.S. president — played by Streep — seems to care. So the duo go on a madcap media tour to try to warn mankind before it's too late.

The trailer opens on DiCaprio's character having a panic attack. When he acts similarly worried at a meeting with the president, the president's son and chief of staff, played by Hill, tells him his heavy breathing "is, like, so stressful" to witness.

The president is similarly dismissive. "Do you know how many 'the world is ending' meetings we've had over the last two years?" Streep asks the concerned astronomers.

In a tweet Wednesday, Netflix called the movie, which was written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, "the be all, end all movie event of the year."

Movie fans certainly seem to agree. Many took to Twitter to marvel over the film's gigantic all-star roster, with one sharing a screenshot of A-list names from the trailer, writing, "You gotta be kidding me with that cast, right???"

"That’s a seriously talented star cast!" wrote another. "I don’t remember the last time I saw so many big names in one single movie."

"Don't Look Up" premieres in select theaters on Dec. 10 and on Netflix on Dec. 24.