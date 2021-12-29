'Don't Look Up' director responds to moment fan assumed was an editing mistake

Do look up at your TV screen — because it's hard not to notice a possible editing mistake in the new film "Don't Look Up."

While watching the movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and Jonah Hill, a fan noticed that its entire film crew was in one shot that was supposed to show people taking videos of others rioting outside.

(L to R) Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, and Rob Morgan as Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe, in "Don't Look Up." Niko Tavernise / Netflix

"Hey guys, I was just watching 'Don't Look Up,' and at one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds, it looks like you see the whole film crew standing here for like three or four frames," TikToker Ben Köhler shared on the social media platform while showing the clip. "They're like, 'Oh, they probably won't notice that.' Yup."

Köhler, whose TikTok account is called @sightpicture, wrote "oopsy" above the clip and after his video went viral, "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay responded with a tweet of his own.

"Good eye!" McKay shared on Tuesday. "We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience."

"Don't Look Up," which stars DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy and Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, a Michigan State University Ph.D. student, follows the lives of the two scientists as they try to warn the world of impending doom — a comet the "size of Mount Everest" that's hurtling toward Earth and will destroy life as they know it.

The movie premiered in theaters for a limited run on Dec. 5, before it hit Netflix on Christmas Eve. At the world premiere of "Don't Look Up," TODAY talked to McKay about why it was important to make a movie about the end of the Earth — and he said that he wants people to start taking climate change more seriously.

"I would love it if everyone just felt the immediacy, the right now of life," McKay said. "And in this case, it's the climate crisis. This is not an abstract thing. It's happening right now and the second you start to let that into your bones and muscles, it changes the way you view the world. And you'll see these fires, and floods and droughts are going to get worse and worse really quickly.

"And we just shouldn't accept leaders that deny that. We shouldn't accept leaders that give half measures towards that. This is the story of the entire story of the human race."