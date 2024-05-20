IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dolly Parton pays tribute to '9 to 5' co-star Dabney Coleman: 'He taught me so much'

Coleman died May 16 at the age of 92.
By Drew Weisholtz

Dolly Parton is mourning the death of actor Dabney Coleman.

The Emmy-winning actor, who died May 16 at the age of 92, starred alongside Parton in the hit 1980 movie "9 to 5," playing the sexist boss of a trio of fed-up employees, played by Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who decide to get their revenge on him.

“Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend. He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5,” Parton wrote May 20 on Instagram.

“He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will. Love, Dolly.”

“9 to 5” received mixed reviews from critics but earned more than $100 million at the box office. Parton was already a big music star when the comedy came out, but the movie — which was indeed her first — certainly boosted her profile.

“She is, on the basis of this one film, a natural-born movie star, a performer who holds our attention so easily that it’s hard to believe it’s her first film,” acclaimed movie critic Roger Ebert wrote in his review.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman in "9 to 5."
(Back, from left to right): Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton turned the tables on their miserable boss, played by Dabney Coleman (front), in "9 to 5."Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

“I think that she is a big movie star and, really, it’s exciting to see a new movie star,” Gene Siskel said about her performance.

Parton picked up Golden Globe nominations for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy and new star of the year — actress.

In addition, she sang the theme song to the film, also called “9 to 5,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for best original song. The song also won a pair of Grammys, for best country song and best country vocal performance, female.

