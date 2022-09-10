Amy Adams discovers not all endings are happy in dazzling new ‘Disenchanted’ trailer

The official trailer for Disney's "Disenchanted" is here and it reminds us that even the happiest of endings may still leave you wanting more.

The movie — which is the sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted" — takes place after Giselle — played by Amy Adams — found love wuth Robert (Patrick Dempsey) in the most unconventional way.

The trailer — that premiered Friday, Sept. 9 — shows them buying a house and running into a bit of trouble as the place needs a little bit of fixing up. As they try their best to adjust to their new life together in the suburban community of Monroeville, Giselle makes a wish that might cause her more trouble than it's worth.

"I wished for a fairy tale life and it's all gone terribly wrong," she's seen telling her stepdaughter and Robert's child, Morgan, before sinisterly adding, "... or terribly right."

Giselle's former love interest Edward, played by James Marsden, seems to encourage her to use magic to fix all her problems.

Having lived in the fairy tale kingdom of Andalasia with his wife and Robert's ex Nancy, played by Idina Menzel, Edward doesn't really seem to know how the real world works.

“In Andalasia, the hardest part of life is finding your happily ever after. This world’s very different,” Giselle told Nancy in one scene.

Edward later tells Giselle, “If this world is not to your liking, then you must change it."

Giselle's wish puts her on another crazy adventure that seemingly transforms her into an evil stepmother.

In one scene, she's seen pushing Morgan down a well and locking her in a room in another part.

Like "Enchanted," it looks like Giselle has to adjust to life in the real world all over again and find a new meaning of the term happily ever after.

"Disenchanted" invites some new members to the cast like Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

In the trailer, Rudolph hilariously tells Giselle that she wouldn't be able to help her with her house because she "deals with slightly more upscale homes."

In a May 2021 tweet, Rudolph revealed that she was going to be the villain in "Disenchanted."

She wrote, "What’s a good fairy tale without a great villain? I’ll see you in Andalasia my pretties...."

"Disenchanted" will be available to stream on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2022.