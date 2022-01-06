David Arquette says working with Courteney Cox on new ‘Scream’ was ‘cathartic’

Some divorces are so bitter that the former spouses never want to set eyes on each other again. But that's hardly the case with Hollywood exes David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

The two actors, who met on the set of the 1996 horror movie “Scream,” married three years later and then split in 2010, jumped at the chance to co-star together in the series' fifth "Scream" film.

The movie, which hits theaters Jan. 14, reunites Arquette and Cox with fellow original co-star Neve Campbell for the first time since 2011. It's a boon for fans of horror flicks as well as those itching for '90s nostalgia.

In the sequel, Cox's character, TV personality Gale Weathers, and Arquette's character, goofy police officer Dewey Riley, have also undergone a painful breakup. But, apparently, the plot didn't faze the pair, who share a daughter, Coco, 17.

“I had no apprehensions," Cox, 57, told The New York Times about accepting the role. "I was just so happy to be working with (Arquette and Campbell)."

Arquette, 50, however, acknowledged there was some initial awkwardness for him to playing Dewey to Cox's Gale again. "It’s been 25 years of our lives," he told the publication. “We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”

Still, taking on the role proved to be healing. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney," he said.

In fact, during their first scene together, Arquette found himself with tears in his eyes.

“He got very emotional while he was filming it. He said the next day the crew didn’t look at him," said Cox, who has dated Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid since 2013, the same year she and Arquette finalized their divorce.

Arquette recalled the moment by playfully pantomiming ripping his heart out of his chest. "I could tell some people aren’t comfortable with that level of emotion,” said the actor, who married former entertainment reporter Christina McLarty in 2015.

Shooting the film, said Arquette, brought back memories of how fun it was working with Cox and original director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. "There were moments when I felt Wes’s spirit around a lot. There would be a wind blowing and I’d see Courteney’s hair move back. And then it’s just like ... " he said, making a dramatic sobbing sound.

"It made it really easy to tap into those feelings,” he added.

In August 2020, Arquette opened up about how excited he was to be working with Cox again.

“Well, we co-parent,” the actor explained to "Entertainment Tonight." “So, we’re in touch quite a bit. It’s great.”

“We always love working together,” he added. “She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at.”