Daniel Radcliffe reveals the key to looking like Weird Al in new biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has just one piece of advice for upcoming actors: Grow your own facial hair.

The 33-year-old actor sat down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to talk about his starring role as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Roku's zany “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Radcliffe, forever known as the young wizard Harry Potter in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, told Willie that he signed on to play the "My Bologna" singer, whose pop hits parody songs by music superstars like Michael Jackson and Nirvana, because he knew the movie would be a blast to shoot.

“Most of my choices now are mainly informed by, ‘Do I think I’ll have fun doing this?” said Radcliffe, who was handpicked by Yankovic for the role.

Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird" Al Yankovic, right and co-star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in a scene from "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Aaron Epstein / The Roku Channel

It didn't hurt that the actor’s girlfriend, "Good Girls Revolt" star Erin Darke, is a devout Yankovic fan.

“I was already very keen to do it, but her and her whole family are massive Weird Al fans," explained Radcliffe. "That’s sort of how I came to know Weird Al better. Like, I’d known him a bit growing up, but it was through her and her family I really got into it."

Radcliffe grew his own mustache for the role. Aaron Epstein / The Roku Channel

Radcliffe described the movie, which depicts Yankovic as a tortured musical genius embroiled in a steamy love affair with fellow hitmaker Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), as a "parody of movie biopics." Indeed, at one point in the film, heroic Yankovic rescues Madonna from the clutches of real-life Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The movie begins, said Radcliffe, as "a slightly plausible" biopic. "And then at a certain point, we just go into a fully alternate universe through the world of Weird Al."

"But, yeah, Madonna and Al obviously get together and have the torrid love affair that everybody knows that they had," he joked.

Those who remember Radcliffe as a wand-waving wizard with a lightning bolt seared onto his forehead might be surprised at how much he resembles the accordion-toting Yankovic onscreen.

"You know, makeup and hair does an amazing job, as does costume. And I did grow my own mustache," Radcliffe boasted.

"If I could give a piece of advice to any young actor, it would be, 'If you can, grow your own facial hair," he jokingly added. "Fake facial hair is deeply irritating. So when you can grow your own, do it.”

Though his role as Yankovic allowed Radcliffe to put his comedy chops on display, the actor, who was just 12 when the first Harry Potter movie was released, doesn't mind that some fans will always see him as Harry.

"You never roll your eyes at it and say, 'That was me as a kid'?" asked Willie.

"Yeah. No. I think I learned so much from those films, by the time I had finished Potter, I had done more hours on a set than some people will get to do in their lives," he said.

"And unfortunately, like, some of the results (are) up there," he added, laughing.

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is streaming now on Roku.