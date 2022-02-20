Daniel Radcliffe has come a long way since his “Harry Potter” days.

The 32-year-old actor was recently photographed on the set of the Roku original movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” in Los Angeles. Radcliffe is portraying the role of Grammy-winning musician "Weird Al" Yankovic and has clearly fully committed to the character.

In one photo, Radcliffe donned a camouflage short-sleeved button-up with a pair of plain black jeans and checkered Vans slip on shoes. To channel his inner Yankovic, the actor wore a curly wig to match the musicians signature locks and a thick mustache as he walked around set with a coffee.

Daniel Radcliffe. BACKGRID

Another photo captured a close-up of Radcliffe’s side-profile as he drove along in a car, this time sporting a pair of large gold wire-rimmed glasses along with the rest of his quintessential Yankovic look.

Radcliffe donned a wig with the singer's signature curly afro style hair and also wore a loud print shirt to complete the look. BACKGRID

Last month it was announced that the former “Harry Potter” star would portray the beloved singer widely known for his musical spoofs of classic hits. The film — which will be the first original biopic for Roku, was co-written by Yankovic himself — along with Eric Appel, the director of the project.

Roku released the news in a statement last month, along with a synopsis of the film.

“The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” the release read. “‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

A statement from Yankovic was included in the release, reading in part, “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.”

He also shared his thoughts on Radcliffe’s casting, writing, “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Radcliffe currently stars in the TBS show "Miracle Workers" and will appear in the upcoming movie "The Lost City" alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.