Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries.

Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.

Rickman wrote about a range of topics in his diary, including his time on the set of the "Harry Potter" films with co-star Radcliffe and others. Rickman played Professor Severus Snape in the blockbuster series.

Radcliffe said on "What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Nov. 8 that the experience of reading the diary entries about him was "very lovely and nostalgic."

Radcliffe was a kid new to the industry when he was cast as the movie franchise's titular character. Rickman wrote about Radcliffe and his co-stars' adjustment periods in a 2003 entry: "These kids need directing. They don’t know their lines and Emma (Watson's) diction is this side of Albania at times."

Radcliffe echoed that line to Cohen, saying, "'These kids need to learn their lines. 'There’s kind of a nightmare right now,'" Radcliffe said in his best Rickman voice, laughing and fondly remembering what was happening at the time the entry was written.

"All of that stuff refers to us meeting when I was (in the U.S.) doing a play and we met, it was very sweet to read all that," he said.

When Rickman died in 2016, Radcliffe posted a moving tribute on his Google Plus page.

“Alan Rickman is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with,” Radcliffe wrote. “He is also, one of the loyalest and most supportive people I’ve ever met in the film industry. He was so encouraging of me both on set and in the years post-Potter.”

Radcliffe said after "Harry Potter" ended, Rickman stayed in touch and attended all of his stage performances in London and New York City.

"He didn't have to do that," Radcliffe wrote as a testament to the kind of person Rickman was. “Working with him at such a formative age was incredibly important and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career,” he concludes. “Film sets and theater stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man.”