Daniel Craig has funny reaction after learning he was bleeding during interview

Now, we know that the role of James Bond is a demanding one. And furthermore, we know that "Being the Ricardos" star Javier Bardem is a hypnotizing presence.

Still, we hadn't guessed that Daniel Craig, who recently wrapped up playing Bond in "No Time to Die," would spend almost an entire video interview with Bardem (his co-star in "Skyfall") without realizing he had an open cut on his forehead!

The interview was part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" feature, and showed the two performers speaking to one another in a video chat. They had a professional, intriguing conversation — but in a clip the magazine sent out on Twitter, the whole thing ended in a rather surreal way.

"Daniel Craig did his entire #ActorsOnActors interview with Javier Bardem without realizing he was bleeding from his forehead," the tweet reads.

(Warning: The video below contains uncensored profanity.)

The pair were wrapping up their interview when Bardem, 52, said, "Let me ask you, my friend, this last question. What happened to you here?" And he touched his forehead.

Baffled by the left turn, Craig, 53, grazed the cut as he wiped his hair away. "Did I bash my head?" he asked, then got up and left the chat to find a mirror.

"You know what it was?" he said upon returning. He gestured around the screen, explaining he'd been sent equipment to do the interview, and while leaning into it he managed to clunk his head.

"This is 17 years playing Bond! No wonder I get f------ injured every time I do a movie," he cried. Both men were practically falling over laughing by then.

Craig's latest Bond outing, in "No Time to Die," is his last; he's moved on from the role. Idris Elba's name has been floated as a possible replacement, but there's no official news yet.

"I'm not bleeding to death," he assured Bardem. "If I don't get injured while I'm filming, I'm not doing it properly."

Related: