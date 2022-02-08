Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons get Oscar nods — see other nominated couples

Could his-and-hers Oscars be in store for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons?

The actors, who are engaged and share two sons, Ennis and James, were both nominated for Academy Awards this year — for their roles in “The Power of the Dog.”

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have been together for years and have two young sons. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Dunst, 39, was nominated for best actress in a supporting role while Plemons, 33, was nominated for best actor in a supporting role in the Western drama.

The couple’s real-life chemistry translated to their roles as romantic interests in “The Power of the Dog,” which also snagged an Oscar nomination for best picture.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of the TV show “Fargo,” in which they also played a couple in the anthology series's second season. And while Plemons says he was nervous at first to act with his fiancée again on screen, he quickly settled into their working relationship.

“We did one take, and immediately, boy, everything felt like home,” Plemons told IndieWire in January. “‘Ah, that’s right, this is what I first fell in love with: her creativity.’ It reminded me how easy it is to work with her, day to day.”

He and Dunst were also both nominated for primetime Emmys for their work on "Fargo" in 2016 — and they both won Critics' Choice awards for their work on the show the same year — so joint nominations are becoming something of a tradition for the pair.

Dunst and Plemons aren’t the only couple to score Oscar nominations in the same year.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, seen here in 2018, were both nominated for Oscars this year. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Married couple Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are also both nominated for Academy Awards this year — Bardem for his role as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” and Cruz for her role in “Parallel Mothers.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" in 2014 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Back in 2009, then-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie both received Academy Award nominations — Jolie for best actress in “Changeling” and Pitt for best actor in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” However, it ended up not being their year, with Kate Winslet and Sean Penn winning the top acting awards.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger at the 2006 Vanity Fair Oscar party Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Michelle Williams and the late Heath Ledger, another famous former couple, were also both nominated for Oscars for their roles in 2006’s “Brokeback Mountain,” but they both went home empty-handed.

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins were together for decades. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, who split in 2009, were also once nominated in the same year for the same movie, “Dead Man Walking.” Sarandon won her first Academy Award, taking home the statue for best actress, but Robbins ended up not winning for best director.

Anjelica Huston and Jack Nicholson were together from 1973 to 1990. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Former Hollywood power couple Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston were also nominated for their roles in 1985’s “Prizzi’s Honor.” Huston won for best supporting actress, but Nicholson didn't take home an award.

Warren Beatty and Diane Keaton, seen here in 1983, were both nominated for Oscars the previous year. AP

In 1982, the year Warren Beatty won the Oscar for best director for “Reds,” his girlfriend at the time, Diane Keaton, was also nominated for her role in the film. She ended up not winning that year, although she had already won an Oscar for 1977’s “Annie Hall.”

Spencer Tracy AND Katharine Hepburn were both nominated for Academy Awards for their roles in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" Getty Images

Going further back, Hollywood legends Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn were both nominated for Oscars after playing an on-screen married couple in 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” Hepburn won for best actress, but Tracy, with whom she had been romantically involved for decades, died nearly a year before the ceremony and was not awarded a posthumous Oscar.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were nominated for Oscars in the same year. Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

The iconic couple and acting duo Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were also both nominated for Oscars for their roles in 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Taylor won her second best actress Oscar for her starring role in the drama, but Burton did not win for best actor.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.