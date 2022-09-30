The campaign for #AndAMovie has come full circle.

The hashtag is based on a line — "six seasons and a movie" — said in the season 2 of "Community," which ended in 2015 after six seasons.

Fans of the sitcom have long held out on the promise of "and a movie," which finally came true Sept. 30 when Peacock announced it ordered a "Community" movie.

"‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from 'Community'’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

Slated for 2023, the movie will stream on Peacock and it is currently in the process of adding the entirety of the TV show to the platform, now available on Netflix and Hulu.

Series creator and executive producer Dan Harmon will helm the movie alongside Andrew Guest. Original cast members returning are Joel McHale (Jeff), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Jim Rash (Craig) and Ken Jeong (Ben).

There are some original cast members not returning as of right now. Donald Glover (Troy) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) are not currently involved with the movie. Notably, they left the show before the sixth and final season.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie," Rovner said.

Peacock, the original cast and fans have been celebrating online.

Brown said on Twitter, "Congrats, @CommunityTV fans! #AndAMovie"

McHale tagged his cast mates in a tweet with a picture of "...and a movie."

One fan tweeted "let's Gooooooo."

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, said in a statement, "This franchise is the very definition of community. We’re excited to bring the band back together and continue the journey of these beloved characters.”