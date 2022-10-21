Christopher Lloyd announces ‘Back to the Future’ will hit Broadway in fun teaser

“Great Scott!” is about to meet the Great White Way.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in “Back to the Future,” makes an appearance in the new teaser for “Back to the Future: The Musical,” the Broadway show based on the hit 1985 film.

The teaser, which features some of the recognizable score from the movie, opens with Roger Bart, who plays Doc Brown in the show, looking at the DeLorean that doubles as a time machine.

“Looks like it’s got about 3 million miles on it and all this stainless steel,” Bart says while tapping the hood. “Great Scott!”

“Can this thing really do 88?” he asks.

The camera then pans to Lloyd, dressed in a shirt and blazer.

“Trust me,” says Lloyd, who recently reunited with film co-star Michael J. Fox.

“All right, I’ll take it for a test drive,” Bart replies. “The Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. I’ll be back in no time.”

“I doubt it,” Lloyd says as Bart gets into the car. “I think you’re going to be at the Winter Garden for a long time.”

Previews for the production begin June 30, 2023, before the show officially opens Aug. 3, 2023, according to the official “Back to the Future” site. Presale tickets are available now, while the general public will be able to purchase them starting Oct. 28.

Christopher Lloyd (left) and cast member Roger Bart, as Doc Brown, posed backstage at the West End production of "Back To The Future: The Musical" in London last July. David M. Benett / Getty Images

The Tony Award-winning Bart will play Doc Brown, a role he played in the London production, while Hugh Coles will reprise his role as George McFly from the same show. Casting for Marty McFly will be announced soon.

Bob Gale, who co-wrote the “Back to the Future” film and wrote the book for the musical, thinks you should make like a tree and see it.

“To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)!” he said.

“If (director) Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they’d kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences.”

Related: