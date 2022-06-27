Chris Pratt reveals the first movie of his he’ll show his daughters

Chris Pratt has starred in a long list of box-office hits throughout his career. But when it comes to narrowing it down to which one he'll show his daughters first, it’s a no-brainer.

The “Jurassic World” star stopped by SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw” and revealed which one of his flicks he will show his two daughters, whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, when they are old enough to watch his movies.

Host Jessica Shaw asked which one of his movies would create the perfect “daddy/daughter moment” with 1-year-old Lyla and 1-month-old Eloise. Pratt took a moment before choosing his most family-friendly film.

“Wow … ‘Lego Movie’ would probably be the first thing that I would (let them see),” he replied.

He added that the 2014 animated comedy was actually the first movie he allowed his 9-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, to watch.

“I’ll tell you. It’ll be a long time before they see ‘The Terminal List,’” he laughed, referring to his upcoming Amazon thriller.

Pratt jokingly continued, “I’ll certainly wait till Lyla’s at least 24 months before she sees it. No, it’s going to be a long time before she sees old Uncle Patch get his head blown up.”

Brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger also appears in “The Terminal List.” It marks the first time the two have shared the screen together.

During his appearance on the radio show, Shaw also asked Pratt about balancing his busy schedule that includes three major summer releases — “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “The Terminal List” — and caring for his three children.

The actor said he has been able to spend more time with Lyla since his wife has been bonding with Eloise, whom he described as “so sweet and perfect” and “so chill.”

“I’ve been working on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ up until just before the baby was born,” he explained. “And so I definitely felt like now’s the time to really work on that connection with Lyla, my oldest daughter, and it’s been fantastic.”

He shared that the father-daughter duo will spend hours playing together and hosting dance parties.

“It’s total girl dad,” he said. “I love it.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, who have been married since 2019, shared on social media in May that they had welcomed their second daughter.

Both posted an image on Instagram of a birth announcement that revealed Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt was born on May 21.

In his caption, Pratt wrote, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger Pratt praised her husband for being the “best postpartum caretaker” in an Instagram post celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Beside two loving photos of the couple, she wrote, “You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you’re the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy.”

Pratt gushed about his wife in his anniversary post as well.

He uploaded a slideshow to Instagram that included snaps of the pair spending time together with their family and pets. “Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife,” he said in the caption. “I’m a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!”

Last week, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted her highlights from May and June on Instagram. In one of the photos, she shared a glimpse of Eloise. The infant laid her hand on her mother’s chest.

The couple typically do not post pictures of their children on social media. When they do, they usually hide their daughters’ faces.

In a March 2021 interview with TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Schwarzenegger Pratt explained that her upbringing played a role in the decision to keep her daughters’ lives private.

“I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” she said at the time.