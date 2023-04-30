Chris Pratt says he improvised his way into dropping the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 1st F-bomb

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to contain a certain expletive, star Chris Pratt recently revealed.

“I do drop the first F-bomb. Take that, Samuel L. Jackson,” Pratt told Variety on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, and confirmed that the line was not scripted. “Everyone’s been trying to improv F-bombs for 10 years, and finally one made it in.”

Pratt told Extra that he was merely trying to make the crew of the movie laugh when he said the word during filming.

He explained, “Oftentimes, if you drop an F-bomb, you know it’s not going to make the cut, but you’re just doing it to make people laugh, which is also an indication to let them know that you’re probably done with this scene.”

“Like, ‘We’ve beat this thing to death, so I’m gonna start dropping F-bombs,’ so you say, ‘Cut, let’s move on,’” he elaborated. “But guess what? They put it in the movie.”

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel told Pratt that he thought Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, surely would have been the first in the MCU to say the expletive, as he is known for being one of the most swear-prone actors in movie history.

“I think everybody’s tried,” Pratt told Kimmel. “With a PG-13 movie, you typically get two sh- words and maybe you can get one f-word. So everyone’s always lobbying, throwing out an improv to try to get it in there. For years.”

Pratt even admitted that it wasn’t the first time that he’s tried to sneak the expletive into a movie, but it was the first time it stuck.

The “Jurassic World” star recounted to Kimmel his understanding of how the word made the final cut, explaining, “The story goes that Kevin Feige talked to James Gunn and said, ‘Listen, you don’t want to be the guy who’s known for having the first f-word in your movie.’ And James is like, ‘Yes I do! Don’t you know me? That’s exactly what I want!’ And so they kept it in.”

While Pratt has made history in the MCU, another expletive-ridden franchise will continue its streak with the Walt Disney Company.

In 2019, Disney acquired many of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets for $71.3 billion, according to Variety. This deal included the “Deadpool” movies, a franchise that Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said would remain R-rated.

“We will continue in that business,” Iger said, adding that “there’s certainly popularity” with those films.

However, he said that they likely would not be released traditionally under the Disney or Marvel umbrella, with Iger explaining that the company would try to make sure it was “carefully branding (R-rated films)…so we’re not in any way confusing the consumer.”