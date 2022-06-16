Chris Evans slams critics of gay couple in ‘Lightyear’: ‘Those people are idiots’

Chris Evans does not have time for the people criticizing the same-sex relationship in his upcoming Pixar film, “Lightyear.”

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” the actor, 41, said in a recent interview with Reuters Television.

“Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good,” he said.

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Evans, is close friends with a fellow space ranger, Hawthorne, who shares a kiss with another woman. Disney

“Lightyear” tells the story of the “real” Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Evans, a space ranger who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy in the “Toy Story” universe.

Buzz is close friends with Alisha Hawthorne, a female Space Ranger voiced by Uzo Aduba, who is in a relationship with another woman.

The women share a kiss in the film, which has led to the movie being banned in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and several other Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

Disney itself had reportedly cut the kiss scene initially, but reinstated it after several Pixar animators protested in an open letter, criticizing the Walt Disney Company’s alleged censorship of LGBTQ themes in its movies.

The letter was part of a wider protest against Disney executives’ initial lack of response to what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans discussions around sexual orientation in schools.

Evans made his stance clear on the inclusion of LGBTQ characters in “Lightyear,” which hits theaters Friday.

“There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs,” he said. “I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”