It's a beaut! Chevy Chase reunites with 'Christmas Vacation' co-star Beverly D’Angelo

It’s a Griswold family reunion!

Chevy Chase reunited with Beverly D’Angelo, his co-star from the “Vacation” movies at Steel City Con near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

“Together again…” D’Angelo wrote on Instagram, sharing a smiling selfie with Chase.

Chase, 79, and D’Angelo, 71, played the hapless Clark Griswold and his long-suffering wife, Ellen Griswold, in multiple installments of the “National Lampoon” franchise, including “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983), “National Lampoon’s European Vacation” (1985) and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989).

Johnny Galecki, Juliette Lewis, Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in 1989. ©Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

They also played the Griswolds in two later films, “Vegas Vacation” (1997) and “Vacation” (2015).

Another iconic member of the “National Lampoon” family, supermodel Christie Brinkley, also popped in for some photos.

Brinkley, 68, made her film debut in “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” appearing in a cameo as Clark Griswold’s dream woman, the “girl in the red Ferrari.”

Christie Brinkley played "the girl in the red Ferrari" in "National Lampoon's Vacation" in 1983. ©Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

“HIGH SCHOOL REUNION,” D’Angelo wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the three of them cozying up in Christmas sweaters.

“Threes (sic) never a crowd with this crew,” Chase wrote in the comments.

He also re-posted a TikTok video on Instagram, pretending to do a double-take as Brinkley joined him and D’Angelo in the frame.

Brinkley also shared a photo of their reunion on Instagram.

“These Three Amigos are going to need a Christmas Vacation after @steelcitycomiccon,” she wrote in the caption. “Were (sic) back again today and I’m in the mood for some fun! I just love you two.”

D’Angelo reflected on her friendship with Chase in a 2020 interview with The Current.

“We became friends on the first one, and we’ve maintained that friendship. We’ve worked together so many times,” she said.

“I mean, our paths have crossed professionally forever, but it’s because at the foundation we’re friends," she added. "I always said it was the chemistry between me and Chevy that created Ellen and Clark, as much as the words that we had to say.”