Celine Dion is ready to hit the movies!

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer gave fans a little treat when she shared the first look at her new film, "Love Again," on Instagram.

In one of the two pictures, Dion is seen sitting on the couch with actor Sam Heughan while appearing to be deep in conversation. They're in cozy mode, shoes off and sipping on tea.

In the second picture, Priyanka Chopra is pictured having a nice candlelit dinner with Heughan. At the restaurant, they smile while holding a burger.

"See you at the movies!" Dion's caption read, which was signed by “Team Celine.”

The caption also noted that Dion will be releasing new music for the rom-com and the film will hit theaters on May 12, pushed back from a previous release date of February 10, according to Deadline.

Chopra, who also shared the same two photos that Dion did on Instagram, raved about what it was like to have the "It’s All Coming Back to Me Now" singer in the film.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion," she wrote. "I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay @samheughan we did it!!!"

In 2020, news broke that Dion would be starring in a movie alongside Chopra and Hueghan. Although the film didn't have a title back then, Deadline revealed that the movie is "inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit 'SMS Fur Dich,' which is based on (German author) Sofie Cramer’s popular novel."

The film revolves around a woman named Mira Ray whose fiancé dies. She starts sending romantic messages to his old phone to ease her heartache. However, the phone number has already been reassigned to another man, a journalist named Rob who lives in the same town, and knows heartache all too well.

Celine Dion is seen on March 8, 2020 in New York. Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin via GC Images

When he's assigned to write a profile of superstar Dion, he tries to get her help to figure out the best way he can meet this mystery woman in person, and possibly win her heart.

According to Deadline, Dion will make her acting debut playing herself in the movie. Multiple songs of hers will be featured in the film, too — hyping this up to be a divine, Dion cinematic experience.