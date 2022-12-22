Celebrity couples who called it quits in 2022

Being famous comes with plenty of perks: Wealth, style, power and the best seat at your favorite restaurant. But just because many Hollywood movies have happy endings doesn't mean the stars in them are guaranteed a happily-ever-after. And during 2022, we witnessed all kinds of pairings come apart at the seams, for all kinds of reasons. Here's hoping these stars get their Hollywood ending with someone else in 2023.

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in London in March. Neil Mockford / GC Images

After two years together, the "Don't Worry Darling" director/actor (Wilde, 38) and star (Styles, 28) are taking a break, People magazine confirmed in late November. As recently as Nov. 15, Wilde, her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (dad is her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis) were seen dancing at Styles' Los Angeles concert. He is currently on the road with his Love on Tour performances.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio. Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor split from his longtime girlfriend after over four years together, People magazine reported in late August. DiCaprio, 47, began dating Morrone, 25, in 2018 and debuted publicly at the 2020 Oscars. In 2019, Morrone noted to the Los Angeles Times that their 23-year age gap wasn't a big deal: "There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Gotham / Getty Images

After co-starring on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 29, became a couple and tabloid fodder virtually overnight. But in August of this year, E! News reported that they'd gone their separate ways, apparently over having schedules so busy they couldn't date properly. Kardashian's divorce from Ye (with whom she has four children) was finalized in March.

Shakira, Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Piqué at "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One & Two" in New York City in 2019. Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Musician Shakira, 45, and soccer player Piqué, 35, announced they were splitting in June after 11 years together. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The couple have two sons: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, together. They met on the set of her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," music video. The song was the official tune of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Busy Philipps, Marc Silverstein

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein in 2019 at the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Hollywood, California. Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

After 15 years of marriage, Philipps, 43, and Silverstein, 51, separated in February 2021, but the news wasn't made public until Philipps shared it on her podcast, "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" in May.

"We love each other — very much!" she said. " And we have these beautiful kids (Birdie, 13, and Cricket, 8) together. And there are a lot of things that really work about our relationship."

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rogers Getty Images

The "Big Little Lies" actor, 31, and the NFL star, 38, ended their engagement in February, People confirmed. Rumors that the pair, who first met during the pandemic in 2020, were about to split had been heard since December. During Rogers' acceptance speech for the NFL Honors award in 2021, he thanked his "fiancée," and Woodley confirmed things on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" a few weeks later.

Rosario Dawson, Cory Booker

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson at the premiere of "Zombieland Double Tap" in Westood, California in 2019. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

New Jersey Senator Booker, 53, and actor Dawson ended their two-year relationship in February, People magazine reported. They first connected at a political fundraiser in 2018, then began dating a few months later. They moved in together during his presidential campaign in 2020,

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attending the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show in Los Angeles, California in 2020. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

After 17 years together, the "Aquaman" actor, 43 and fellow actor Lisa Bonet, 55, ended their relationship, according to a January Instagram post from Momoa. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

The pair began dating in 2005 and married in 2017; they have two children together: daughter Lola, 15; and son Nakoa-Wolf, 14.

Billy Ray, Tish Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in 2019. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

For the third time, Miley Cyrus' parents Billy Ray, 61, and Tish, 55, have separated. After 28 years of marriage, Tish filed for divorce in April, citing "irreconcilable differences." She noted that the couple hadn't lived together for over two years. They have three children together: Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22. This is the third time the pair have tried to end things; papers were filed in both 2011 and 2013, but the split was called off both times.

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts in 2019 in Los Angeles, California. BG015/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Together since 2019, "Country Strong" actor Hedlund, 38, and "Scream Queens" actor Roberts, 31, called it quits in January. They have one son together, Rhodes, 2.

Pamela Anderson, Dan Hayhurst

Dan Hayhurst with Pamela Anderson on the "Loose Women" TV show in London in February 2021. ITV via Shutterstock

"Baywatch" star Anderson, 55, and her bodyguard husband Hayhurst ended their relationship in January. They originally wed on Christmas Eve, 2020, in a surprise ceremony on Vancouver Island, Canada. He had been working as a builder on her property when they met during the COVID pandemic, People reported.

Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers at the the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party in 2020 in Hollywood, California. Andrew Toth / Getty Images

"Straight Outta Compton" star Powers, 30, and "Star" actor Destiny, 27, split after four years together, People reported in January.

They originally met in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party, but didn't get together seriously until after they connected on Instagram later on.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner at the 2022 US Open Championship match in New York on September 11. Gotham / GC Images

For the second time in a year, socialite Jenner, 27, and basketball player Booker, 26, have put the brakes on their relationship. They called it quits in June, briefly reconciled, then ended things for good (presumably) in November.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Footballer Brady, 45, and model Bündchen, 42, announced on Instagram in October that they had finalized their divorce, which ended 13 years of marriage. They met in 2006 on a blind date, and wed in 2009 in Santa Monica, California. They have two children together: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On a podcast in November, he said the split was "amicable."

Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrick

Cory Hardrick and Tia Mowry at the premiere of "Muppets Most Wanted'" in Hollywood in 2014. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

In October, former "Sister Sister" star Mowry, 44, filed for divorce from "All American" actor Hardrict, 43, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair dated for six years before getting engaged in 2006, and marrying in 2008. The pair share two children: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she wrote on Instagram, announcing the split. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

JoJo Siwa, Kylie Prew

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa at a screening and performance for "The J Team" in Pasadena, California in 2021. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"Dance Moms" alum Siwa, 19, broke it off with her girlfriend Prew, 18, for the second time in June. The pair first met on a cruise in 2020, then began dating in early 2021; shortly after that Siwa came out as LGBTQ+. They split that November, officially reconciled in May 2022, then called it quits again the following month.

Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser at the Emmy Awards in 2018. CBS via Getty Images

After eight years of marriage, Bledel, 41, and Kartheiser, 43, ended their relationship in August. The actors met while shooting "Mad Men" in 2011, and on the show their characters had an affair. They got engaged in 2013. The highly-private actors wed in 2014, reported People Magazine, and they have at least one child, age 6, whose name they have not announced publicly.

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly, Trevor Noah Getty Images

Actor Kelly, 42, and former "The Daily Show" host Noah, 38, broke up for the second time after about two years of dating early in 2022.

Steve Burton, Sheree Burton

Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee in 2012. Taylor Hill / WireImage

It was a split worthy of a soap opera: After 23 years of marriage and three children together, "General Hospital" actor Burton, 52, announced the end of his marriage to Gustin, 45, via Instagram stories. On the social media site, reported E! Online, he wrote that his wife was expecting her fourth child but that "the child is not mine." Their children together are Makena, 19, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8.

Ali Wong, Justin Hakuta

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong at the premiere of "Always Be My Maybe" in 2019 in Westwood, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Comedian Wong and Hakuta, both 39, ended their marriage in April. They first met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010, when Hakuta was a Fulbright scholar and attending classes at Harvard Business School. They married in San Francisco in 2014, and have two children together: Mari, born in 2015, and Nikki, born in 2017.

Andrew Garfield, Alyssa Miller

Alyssa Miler, Andrew Garfield. Getty Images

"Tick, Tick... Boom!" star Garfield, 39, split from model Miller, 33, after dating for a few months in April. Afterward, Miller shared a photo of herself and Garfield on Andrew, writing, "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol, love you, AG."

Kenan Thompson, Christina Evangeline

Christina Evangeline and Kenan Thompson at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California in 2019. Dan MacMedan / WireImage

Multiple outlets reported in April that "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson, 44, filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, actor Christina Evangeline, 36. The outlet said they'd been separated for over a year. They have two daughters, Georgia, 8, and Gianna, 4.

Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis, Chris Pine. Getty Images

After four years of dating, "Star Trek" actor Pine, 42, and "Silent Night" actor Wallis, 38, ended their relationship after four years of dating, People reported in March. There was no reason given for the split, which reportedly happened months before it went public.