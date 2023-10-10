Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross play husband and wife in his 1st holiday movie

Here comes Santa Clause and Eddie Murphy!

The veteran comedian stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in a new Amazon Prime holiday adventure flick called "Candy Cane Lane."

According to a press release sent to TODAY.com, Eddie Murphy plays Chris Carver, a father bent on winning his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest come hell or high snow.

Ellis Ross will step into the role of Chris's wife, Carol.

Eddie Murphy as ‘Chris Carver’ stars in Candy Cane Lane. Claudette Barius / Prime Video

"After Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town," the press release explains. "At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone."

In addition to Ellis Ross, "Candy Cane Lane" brings along actors Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino and Nick Offerman.

If the movie’s synopsis is any indicator, you’ll want to add this to your holiday movie watch list. '

When does 'Candy Cane Lane' come out?

Catch the PG-rated movie on Dec. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

This is Murphy's 1st ever holiday movie

Eddie Murphy cracked up viewers with his performances in hits like "48 Hrs," "Beverly Hills Cop," and "Trading Places," but it was his role in "Boomerang" that convinced audiences he could be a charmer.

“Candy Cane Lane” reunites the actor with “Boomerang” director Reginald Hudlin for the first time since the movie debuted in 1992. Brian Graze, who produced “Boomerang,” is also a producer in the holiday movie.

You can visit the street 'Candy Cane Lane' is based on

According to Amazon's press release, the movie's writer, Kelly Younger, drew inspiration for the screenplay from his own experiences living on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.