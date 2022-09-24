Candace Cameron Bure is reflecting on her big decision to leave Hallmark earlier this year.

In a Sept. 21 interview with Variety, Bure revealed why she wanted to leave the Hallmark Channel after 14 years for Great American Media, a company that Bill Abbott, the former president of Crown Media, launched in 2021 as president and CEO.

Bure explained that it all came down to her contract and she took the best deal that was right for her.

"The truth is I’ve been under contract with Hallmark for a very, very long time. And those have been absolutely wonderful," she said. "It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up. So we did not start having those discussions until we were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing.

"And as every business person knows, you’ve got to do what’s right for contracts," Bure added. "It didn’t work out with Hallmark and so we started talking to Bill."

Bure first appeared on the Hallmark Channel in 2008 when she starred in “Moonlight & Mistletoe." She said it was the first job in the entertainment world she took after taking a 10-year break to focus more on her family.

"It was great. It was fun. I enjoyed it and it was three weeks away from the family, which was manageable and doable," she said about playing Holly in the classic Christmas flick.

Bure appeared in many more holiday movies for the channel before she called it quits earlier this year. However, to this day, she says she still holds "the highest rated movie in the history of the Hallmark Channel," and she'll "very grateful" for the experience.

Although Bure announced her exit from the Hallmark Channel, she said she doesn't plan on ending her partnership with Dayspring, which is owned by Hallmark, anytime soon.

"I have an incredible relationship with DaySpring and the people there. I absolutely hope that it never comes to them asking me to leave that partnership. But if it happens, that will be on them, not on me," she said. "I absolutely love my partnership with DaySpring."

In April, Bure announced that she was leaving the Hallmark Channel to make original shows for Great American Family, a channel owned by Great American Media, formerly known as Great American Country.

In a statement, Bure said, “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose.

"GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”