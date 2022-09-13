Candace Cameron Bure announces 1st Christmas movie since leaving Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is excited to spread holiday cheer with her latest Christmas film this fall.

The actor just announced that she'll be starring in "A Christmas ... Present," which will debut on the Great American Family network this November.

Bure is no stranger to holiday films, but this will be her first one since she announced her departure from the Hallmark Channel earlier this year.

“SO HAPPY to announce that Candy Rock Entertainment is underway with their first Christmas movie of the season starring…me 🙋🏼‍♀️,” she wrote on her Instagram page and added the hashtag #christmasiscoming. “’A Christmas…Present’” 🎁🎄 will premiere on @gactv this November!"

According to People, Bure will star in and executive produce the film. The 46-year-old will star as real estate agent Maggie Larson, who is described as “an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter.”

While navigating their different expectations for the holiday, Maggie learns "to embrace the reason for the season."

“A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes,” Bure told People in a statement. “The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

In April, Bure announced that she would be moving on from the Hallmark Channel after 14 years with the network. The former "Fuller House" actor starred in a host of holiday films and a murder-mystery franchise during this time.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement at the time while discussing her new deal with GAC (Great American Channels).