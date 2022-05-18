‘Bros’ trailer: Billy Eichner to lead first gay rom-com by a major studio

Universal Pictures released Wednesday the trailer for “Bros,” the first gay romantic comedy to premiere by a major studio.

The gay rom-com was written by and stars Billy Eichner, making the comedian and four-time Emmy nominated actor the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film. “Bros” will also make history as the first major studio film to have an entirely LGBTQ principal cast.

In a letter accompanying the trailer and addressed to the “LGBTQ+ elites,” Eichner, 43, noted the historic nature of the movie’s upcoming release on Sept. 30.

“While it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me — and a real sign of progress — that the same studio making movies like ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘The Fast and the Furious’ is also releasing this R rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films,” Eichner wrote. “It’s taken way too long. I wish we had a movie like BROS when I was a kid — but I’m so excited and proud that this day has finally come!”

Billy Eichner on the set of "Bros." Nicole Rivelli / Universal Pictures

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, “Bros” features Eichner playing an openly gay man, Bobby, who struggles “to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.” But, when he least expects it, he stumbles into love with Aaron, played by Luke Macfarlane.

In the trailer, Eichner’s character is seen talking on a podcast about his experience meeting with Hollywood producers about creating a romantic film about gay people that “a straight guy might even like.”

“They said: ‘We just want a movie that shows the world that gay relationships and straight relationships are the same. Love is love is love,’ and I said, ‘Love is love is love? No it’s not! That is bulls--t!’” his character says. “Our friendships are different. Our sex lives are different. Our relationships are different.”

In his letter, Eichner explained that he wanted the film to balance comedy and authenticity.

“From the very beginning of developing BROS, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios,” he wrote.

