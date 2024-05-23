Andrew McCarthy reunites with Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and other Brat Pack stars in ‘BRATS’ trailer

The Brat Pack is back.

A trailer for the upcoming Hulu documentary “BRATS” came out May 22 and promises to give viewers an inside look at just what it was like to be part of the so-called “Brat Pack,” the nickname given to a group of young actors in the 1980s who starred in several teen-centric films, most notably “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “The Breakfast Club.”

The documentary, directed by Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy, follows his efforts to track down fellow members of the group, including Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson.

“If you were coming of age in the 1980s, the Brat Pack was near the center of your cultural awareness, but for those of us in experiencing it from the inside, the Brat Pack was something very different,” McCarthy explains in the beginning of the trailer.

The trailer then dives in to how the Brat Pack label affected the careers of those who were in it, with McCarthy having conversations with some of his fellow stars and Estevez explaining he never wanted to discuss the experience, but agreed to open up to McCarthy because “It was time that we clear the air on a couple things.”

Moore and McCarthy also debate the idea of why it was offensive to be thought of as being in the Brat Pack.

(From left to right): Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Mare Winningham, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, in 1985's "St. Elmo's Fire," one of the signature films that defined the Brat Pack. Alamy

“We were afraid we were brats,” McCarthy says, prompting Moore to laugh.

The trailer also features other stars of the era who were not necessarily in the Brat Pack, including Timothy Hutton, Lea Thompson and Jon Cryer.

“The documentary explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and ‘The Breakfast Club’ that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before,” a press release about the project says.

(From left to right): Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall in 1985's "The Breakfast Club." (C)Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

“The films earned a cult-like following but the ‘Brat Pack’ label would impact the young actors’ careers in unexpected ways for decades to come.”

McCarthy, who also starred in such memorable ‘80s fare as “Pretty in Pink,” “Less Than Zero” and “Mannequin” and wrote a 2021 memoir called "Brat," says the Brat Pack moniker has followed him ever since it was coined in a 1985 New York magazine article.

“The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career,” McCarthy said in the release. “After all these years, I was curious to see how it had affected my fellow Brat Pack members. What I found was surprising — and liberating.”

“BRATS” will be available to stream on Hulu beginning June 13.