Brandy and Paolo Montalban are back as Cinderella and Prince Charming for 'Descendants'

26 years after Brandy's "Cinderella" premiered, the princess and her prince are coming back. This time, you can refer to Prince Charming by his new royal title: King.

Brandy and Paolo Montalban will reprise their "Cinderella" roles in the upcoming original movie of the "Descendants" franchise, "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

In a tweet posted on March 22, Disney+ announced the news with a 25-second video giving viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of set and the two in character once again.

The footage ends with a clip of Montalban tearing up while Brandy places a loving hand over his chest.

And, might we add, the two are certainly dressed for the part, with Montalban in an elegant gold jacket and Brandy wearing an extravagant blue gown and jewels.

Following the announcement, fans began chiming in on the post, sharing their excitement for this royal reunion.

"OMG. MY INNER CHILD IS GOING INSANE," one user wrote.

"This is a reunion I never realized I wanted until now," another added.

While this is our first look at the characters in costume, news of the characters' return emerged in November 2022.

The movie follows the unlikely duo of Red, the rebellious teen daughter of the Queen of Hearts (played by Rita Ora), and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming. The two team up to stop a coup incited by the tyrannical Queen of Hearts. To rewrite history, they travel back in time through a magical pocketwatch created by the Mad Hatter's son.

In 1997, Brandy and Montalban starred in the successful film “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

Brandy made history as the first Black woman to portray Cinderella onscreen. Montalban, who is Filipino-American, played Prince Charming. The diverse cast also included the late Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, Whoopi Goldberg and Bernadette Peters.

After 24 years apart, the original "Cinderella" leads reunited for the first time in New York in December 2021. Montalban took to his Instagram, @itspaolomontalban, to share a sweet clip of the two embracing.

“Merry Christmas Everyone,” he wrote. “Some of you asked for a proper pic of the Cinderella/Prince mini-reunion last month. So here it is! The clip is a stocking stuffer of the actual moment @brandy and I saw each other for the first time in 24 years.”