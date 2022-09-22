Brad Pitt reveals the 'whole idea' for a rom-com he tried to make with Sandra Bullock

In a new interview, longtime Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt revealed he once tried to make a romantic comedy with his "Bullet Train" co-star Sandra Bullock.

While showcasing his new, genderless line of skincare products to British Vogue, the reporter asked him to talk about his beauty routine, but to not “make it too QVC.”

In response, Pitt quipped he "wouldn't know how to do that, unless it was a comedy," which led into a good story involving Bullock.

"Actually, Sandy (Sandra Bullock) and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things…" he said, laughing. "That’s as far as we got."

Though the two are definitely considered present-day icons, they've somehow never played each other's real romantic leads. (Though for what it's worth, in March, Pitt was in the film Bullock co-produced, "The Lost City," and they had a vibe but she ended up with Channing Tatum's character.)

They also appear to be friends in real life, with Pitt telling Hello! at the United Kingdom premiere of "Bullet Train" that Bullock is "an angel" to him.

"I can call her for anything — she will drop her holiday for me. Really," he said. "'Stop your holiday and put on your gown and come host a 1000 person event for me,' and she will do it.”

Pitt spoke to British Vogue to promote Le Domaine, his skincare line that he developed with French vintner family, the Perrins. The actor said his team used the science behind grape-based antioxidants to create their products.