Netflix has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde,” with Ana de Armas tackling the role of the iconic Hollywood star.

Shot mostly in black and white, the trailer opens with de Armas, as Monroe, sitting in a dressing room. Outside, people chant Monroe's name and someone tells her it’s time to come out.

While images of her living the life of a glamorous movie star splash across the screen, Marilyn narrates the complexities of her own tumultuous life — especially, the tension between her Hollywood persona and who she was before: Norma Jeane Mortenson.

“I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe. I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe,” she says as images of her enduring flashbulbs and crowds fans play over her.

“Marilyn doesn’t exist,” she adds. “When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jean. I’m still her when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

By juxtaposing the public and private self so, the trailer captures the spirit of the movie — at least, according to director Andrew Dominik.

"The whole idea of 'Blonde' was to detail a childhood drama and then show the way in which that drama splits the adults into a public and private self. And how the adult sees the world through the lens of that childhood drama, and it’s sort of a story of a person whose rational picture of the world as being overwhelmed by her unconscious, and it uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe," Dominik told Collider.

Here's what to know about "Blonde."

When does 'Blonde' come out?

The movie, which is rated NC-17, will be available for streaming Sept. 28 on Netflix.

"Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe," Netflix explains in its description of the film.

Who is in the cast of ‘Blonde’?

Ana de Armas, known for her work in “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die,” plays Monroe, who died in 1962 at the age of 36. The film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Caspar Phillipson, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

"Blonde" will depict some of Monroe's notable connections. According to IMDB, Cannavale plays "The Ex-Athlete," a likely reference to Joe DiMaggio, whom she married in 1954 for nine months. Brody is "The Playwright," or Arthur Miller. They were married from 1956 to 1961. Phillipson plays “The President," a reference to John F. Kennedy, a rumored liaison of hers.

Early-look photos show de Armas' transformation into Monroe, as well as the rest of the cast

Ana de Armas takes on the role of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde." Netflix

Ana de Armas is all smiles as Marilyn Monroe. Netflix

Adrien Brody as The Playwright and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Netflix

Ana de Armas takes on the incomparable Marilyn Monroe. Netflix

Ana de Armas puts her own spin on one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous moments. Netflix

'Blonde' is based on a novel

The movie is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The book is considered a work of fiction and was also the basis for a 2001 mini-series on CBS that featured Poppy Montgomery as Monroe.

The official description from the publisher reads, "The legend of Marilyn Monroe — aka Norma Jeane Baker — comes provocatively alive in this powerful tale of Hollywood myth and heartbreaking reality. Marilyn Monroe lives— reborn to tell her untold history; her story of a star created to shine brightest in the Hollywood firmament before her fall to earth."

The director commented on the movie's NC-17 rating

"Blonde" received an NC-17 rating in March, per People. Speaking to Screen Daily, Dominik called it a "demanding movie."

“If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the ... audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office," he said.

The film is expected to contain an assault scene that Oates also included in her novel.

Speaking to Vulture in 2022, Dominik said, "I think if I’m given the choice, I’d rather go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story. Because we know that her life was on the edge, clearly, from the way it ended. Do you want to see the warts-and-all version or do you want to see that sanitized version?"