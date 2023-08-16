Quinton Aaron, the actor who portrayed Michael Oher in the film “The Blind Side,” has responded to the former NFL star’s allegations that the Tuohy family never actually adopted him, and benefitted financially from his life story.

”In light of recent events, I got to admit I was shocked much like everyone else and still am,” Aaron said in a statement to NBC News. “To be honest, I’m not up-to-date on all of the details of the matter. However, I am praying for both families in the hopes that they can somehow come to a resolve that makes everyone (whole).”

“The unfortunate thing in this matter is that this lawsuit may possibly end their relationship all together. If I’m being perfectly honest, I’d much rather them focus on handling this matter in private rather than in the public eye because people’s outside opinions can sometimes destroy a good thing. My prayers go out to both families.”

Michael Oher and Quinton Aaron. Thearon W. Henderson / Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Oher, whose life story served as the inspiration for the 2009 film, filed a petition on Monday alleging he was tricked into signing documents he believed to be adoption papers at age 18.

Instead, the document made the Tuohys his conservators but did not legally make him a part of their family, the petition stated.

“Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys,” the petition stated.

Marty Singer, an attorney for the Tuohy family, responded to Oher’s court filing in a lengthy statement to NBC News on Tuesday, calling Oher’s allegations “hurtful and stupid.”

“Unbeknownst to the public, Mr. Oher has actually attempted to run this play several times before — but it seems that numerous other lawyers stopped representing him once they saw the evidence and learned the truth,” Singer said. “Sadly, Mr. Oher has finally found a willing enabler and filed this ludicrous lawsuit as a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour.”

