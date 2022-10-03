New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer teases the new Black Panther

Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” got another exciting trailer Monday morning ahead of its Nov. 11 release date.

The longer trailer shows a better look at the mysterious new Black Panther, who appears to be a woman in a brand-new suit. Could this be Shuri, Nakia, Okoye or someone else taking up the mantle? There are also extended looks at Namor and his underwater kingdom of Atlantis in the trailer. Staying true to the comics, Namor can also fly with his winged feet. M’Baku reveals in the trailer that the Atlanteans call Namor “K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent god,” and that killing him would “risk eternal war.” There’s also a brief shot of the new hero Ironheart flying in her makeshift Iron Man-inspired armor.

The “Wakanda Forever” cast includes Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, all reprising their roles from the first “Black Panther.” Director Ryan Coogler introduced series newcomers Tenoch Huerta, who plays the main antagonist Namor, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Dominique Thorne, who will debut as the young power-suited hero Ironheart, and Michaela Coel during Marvel’s Hall H panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July.

The sequel will be without the star of the first film, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer. Coogler returns to direct, additionally co-writing the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole.

The official first look at the sequel came in late July, capping off Marvel’s bombshell Comic-Con panel. The emotional teaser featured glimpses of a Wakanda without its King T’Challa, played by the late Boseman, with a mural of his likeness shown looking out over the streets of the country. Rising Nigerian singer Tems soundtracked the teaser with a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” which gradually transitions into the core refrain of rapper Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Alright.” Variety reported that the teaser attracted 172 million views in its first 24 hours, standing among the largest in films under the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At this year’s Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that “Wakanda Forever” will be the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.