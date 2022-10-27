Even in death, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman’s impact holds fast.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere, the late actor’s co-star Letitia Wright gave a salute to his 2018 Oscars appearance with a dazzling look of her own.

Wright starred alongside Boseman for in the 2018 film “Black Panther.” Wright portrayed the tech-savvy younger sister to Boseman’s character T’Challa, King of Wakanda.

Dressed in Alexander McQueen, the 28-year-old actor wore a black crystal-embellished suit that channeled Boseman’s look from the 2018 Oscars.

A post shared by the official Alexander McQueen Instagram page explained that she wore a “#McQueenPreSS23 tailored jacket with a cutaway waist and back featuring crystal harness embriodery. Paired with elongated bootcut trousers in black sartorial wool with the Punk Chelsea Boot ... "

Letitia Wright honors the late Chadwick Boseman at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere with this familiar look. Getty Images

In 2018, the same year the first “Black Panther” film made its debut, Boseman wore a black suit by Givenchy to the Academy Awards. Similar to the suit Wright wore this week, Boseman’s outfit featured a couture topcoat with a crystal-embellished lapel.

Wright's bright display did not go unnoticed on social media.

Die-hards for the franchise were quick to spot the homage and point it out on Twitter with troves of teary-eyed emojis.

"OH MY GOD," one user wrote.

"Letitia Wright wearing the iconic Chadwick Boseman outfit on #WakandaForever‘s red carpet," another noted.

The purple-carpeted event had no shortage of homages to the late actor, who passed away in August 2020 from complications related to colon cancer.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere director Ryan Coogler wore a white suit and a necklace with Boseman’s image pressed into a dog. Throughout the night, the film’s cast posed with a Wakanda salute, which Boseman often did while appearing at events and on red carpets for the franchise.

Wright stopped by TODAY in September to promote her new film "Silent Twins," but she teased "Wakanda Forever" and what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated sequel.

"You can expect a beautiful jam-packed adventure that is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,"' she said. "A love letter to Chadwick Boseman, definitely from myself as one of the the leads in the film. Just a dedication to what he left behind and for us to continue ..."

"It was a tremendous loss for us," she added. "We’re still in the process of grieving. Our love and respect is always with his family. He’s my brother on and off screen and I miss him so much. I just want to make him proud of this film."