Billy Porter refocuses his rage

Billy Porter is ready to tell his story in a new way.

His decadeslong career is one that is already established and quite celebrated, earning him three fourths of the coveted EGOT status. His accolades stem from his Emmy-winning work on FX’s “Pose,” making him the first openly gay Black man to ever win in the leading actor category. His performance on Broadway’s “Kinky Boots” earned him a Grammy and Tony award. Last year, he starred in the latest version of Disney’s “Cinderella” as a genderless fairy god-being. Off screen, he’s directed numerous theater productions, published a memoir and bought his first piece of real estate in 2020.

But his latest accomplishment may be the most rewarding of all.

On Thursday, July 14 in Los Angeles, he makes his film directorial debut with "Anything's Possible" at the opening ceremony of the 40th annual Outfest, a film festival showcasing work by or about the LGBTQ community. At the ceremony, Porter will accept the festival's highest honor, the achievement award.

In a wide-ranging interview with TODAY, the 52-year-old multi-hyphenate star opened up on his journey to where he is now, and how he plans to continue telling stories of his community — on his own terms.

'Words have power'

A theme throughout Porter's life and “Anything's Possible” — that will be streaming July 22 on Amazon Prime — is identifying and naming things in an effort to gain clarity and inspiration.

The film follows a Black trans girl, Kelsa (Eva Reign), as she plays the “law of averages” with her mom (Renée Elise Goldsberry) while trying to date and find her footing in an ever-changing high school scene. The law they created says they treat each other the same as any parent would treat their cisgender child, normalizing the coming-of-age years for Kelsa. Throughout the movie, she names herself and her circumstances and it's usually the first step in getting what she wants.