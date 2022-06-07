Billy Eichner explains why starring in 'Bros' was a game changer

It means a lot for young people to see themselves reflected on the big screen and actor Billy Eichner was no different, he says.

That's why he was so excited to write and star in his upcoming Universal Pictures film, "Bros."

On the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, Billy Eichner, who handed out the award for best comedic performance, spoke to TODAY about his upcoming groundbreaking film.

Eichner, who was wearing a “Bros” shirt, said that being a part of the first rom-com with an all LGBTQ cast was “one of the best things that’s ever happened” to him.

“I really, really want to do a good job because I think I owe it to the LGBTQ community,” he shared. “You know, we want to see ourselves reflected in an authentic way and I also wanted it to be really, really funny for everyone.”

He said he grew up loving classic rom-coms like “When Harry Met Sally" and “Moonstruck,” but he rarely saw an LGBTQ person in those films.

“And so to make a movie like that, that felt smart and sophisticated and honest, but have it centered around a gay couple, I thought it was something that people would love and that the world needed,” he said.

"Bros" features a story about "two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy," according to the website. The comedy is about "how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with."

The film is slated to premiere on Sept. 30, 2022, according to its website.

Winners on Sunday night included Jennifer Lopez who was presented with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In a tearful acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to her family.

“I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong. And my children for teaching me to love,” she said, fighting back tears.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony.

She follows Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx and more actors who have received the Generation Award — which celebrates stars who have become household names.

Jack Black, 52, was given the Comedic Genius Award for the countless hilarious characters he has portrayed on the big screen, while other winners from the night included Tom Holland for best performance in a movie for his leading role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Zendaya for best performance in a show for “Euphoria” and Daniel Radcliffe for best villain for “The Lost City.”