Bill Murray breaks silence on recent allegations of inappropriate behavior on set

During an interview with CNBC Saturday, April 30, Bill Murray broke his silence on recent reports that a film was shut down due to a "complaint."

Murray confirmed reports that the complaint was filed against him.

"Well, there’s a difference, we have a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with," he said. "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way."

"The company, the movie studio wanted to do the right thing. So they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production," he continued. "But as of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is between our peace."

Deadline reported that production for the film “Being Mortal” starring Murray, Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen was halted. A spokesperson for Fox Searchlight confirmed to TODAY the accuracy of that Deadline report.

TODAY obtained a letter that was sent to the cast and crew from Fox Searchlight, explaining that production had been halted due to a “complaint” filed.

According to Deadline, it was not made against Ansari. When asked who the complaint was filed against, Fox Searchlight told TODAY they don’t comment on pending investigations.

TODAY had reached out to reps for Ansari, Murray and Rogen for comment but never heard back.

Without naming the woman or detailing her exact role on the film, Murray continued to detail his relationship with the person.

"We’re both professionals. We liked each other’s work. We like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point going further working together or making a movie," he said."It’s been quite an education for me. I’ve been nothing. Not much else but thinking about it for the last week or two."

"The world is different than it was when I was a little kid," he added. "You know what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now."

Murray continued to reflect on how times have changed, and how he has been attempting to learn something from this incident.

"Things change and the times change so it’s important for me to figure it out and I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person," he said. "I thought about it and if it’s not best for the other person, it doesn’t matter what happens for me. And that gave me a great deal of comfort and relaxation because your brain doesn’t operate well when you’re in the unknown, when you’re thinking well, how can I misperceive? How can I be so inaccurate and so insensitive when you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time?"

"I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore," he said. "That’s a really sad puppy if I can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it."

But Murray is hopeful.

"What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill," he said. "And hopefully do something that’s good for more than just the two of us but for a a whole crew of people of movie-makers and the movie studio as well."