Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular.

This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark Christmas movies in the catalog, too, which are about to start streaming on Peacock starting Nov. 2. Consider the back catalog a near endless trove of heart-warming (and yes, occasionally cheesy) love stories that take place under the mistletoe.

Chief among our favorites? “The Christmas Card,” “Finding Father Christmas,” and “A Princess for Christmas” to name a few that we could watch again and again.

So go ahead and cozy up in your favorite warm pajamas, bake some holiday cookies, and station yourself on a couch near you. It’s time to grab a warm mug of hot chocolate and watch some of the best Hallmark Christmas movies.

Finally, keep in mind the below list is far from extensive — it’s just a start. You'll never run out of happy endings.

'The Christmas Card'

This 2006 movie starring Alice Evans, John Newton, and Ed Asner, had us with the title — which might inspire you to send a letter with a Christmas wish or two. The plot of this Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film revolves around Captain Cody Cullen, a lonely career militarist serving in Afghanistan who receives an anonymous Christmas card. Then to the small town of Nevada City he journeys to meet the person behind the missive.

'Eight Gifts of Hanukkah'

Debuting on the Hallmark Channel in 2021 featuring Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein in the leading roles, this movie is about an anonymous suitor who sends optometrist Sara a gift for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. As Sara embarks on a mission to find out who her secret admirer is, she finds love in the most surprising of people.

'A Bride for Christmas'

This Hallmark Movies & Mysteries hit from 2012 stars Arielle Kebbel, and Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker, in what would be his first of many for the Hallmark Channel in the past decade. The drama transpires after Jessie calls off her third engagement on her wedding day and decides she won’t partake in any more serious relationships until she meets her true Mr. Right. A hitch gets thrown in that plan when “charming but chronically single” Aiden arrives in the picture.

'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Are you ever going to miss out on watching a movie with Henry Winkler? We think not. This 2008 Hallmark Channel movie starring Winkler alongside Brooke Burns and Warren Christie is no exception. Here, single mom Jennifer Cullen endures a rough go during the holiday season, until her Uncle Ralph arrives at her home with the dashing Morgan Derby. Things only go up — and Cupid’s arrows only fling — from there.

'Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa'

This 2018 Hallmark Channel flick starring Jill Wagner and Mark Deklin is the second installment of the “Christmas in Evergreen” movies, and our personal favorite. Plot-wise, Lisa Palmer takes a trip to her hometown of Evergreen (yes, really) and sets out on an adventure of bringing to life the wishes of a Christmas from long ago and stepping into quite the love story.

'Hitched for the Holidays'

Magic unfolds when Rob Marino and Julie Green feel pressured to be coupled up for the holidays. After meeting through a dating website. agree to act as if they’re boyfriend and girlfriend. Grab the popcorn as you see what unfolds when Rob’s Catholic family and Julie’s Jewish family try to help these two get to saying “I do.”

'A Princess for Christmas'

Another go-to from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, this 2011 movie is led by an excellent cast starring Katie McGrath, Sam Heughan of "Outlander," and Roger Moore. In this regal tale, Jules Daly is having a hard time stepping in as a parent figure for her orphaned niece and nephew. Then, a trip to visit the children’s grandfather, a royal duke in the English countryside, changes everything and makes for the most special of Christmastimes.

'Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade'

You won’t be disappointed by this 2012 Hallmark Channel movie with Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo in the leading roles. As the movie’s title implies, the romance starts at a Thanksgiving Day parade. Specifically, when the annual Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade has to cut costs or it’s going to be canceled this year. The Windy City brings in consultant Henry to crunch numbers. Little does he know, he’ll do more than review finances this holiday season when he meets the parade manager Emily.

'A Very Merry Mix-Up'

Led by Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe, and Scott Gibson in the limelight, we love this Hallmark Channel movie from 2013. An antique store owner, Alice, flies out on a trip for the books to meet her fiancé’s family at Christmas. Following a mix-up, she arrives at the wrong abode. There, however, she meets a charming bachelor and sparks begin to fly, however inconvenient.

'The Nine Lives of Christmas'

Hallmark Channel has another winner in this gem from 2014 starring Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad. For one thing, its leading bachelor, Zachary, is a good-looking firefighter. For another, he takes in a sweet stray scat. When he meets Marilee, an animal lover and veterinary student, love is in the air.

'A Christmas Melody'

This 2015 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie stars Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Kathy Najimy, and Mariah Carey. Yes, Mariah Carey (who also directs the film). The feel-good story centers around a divorced mother, Kristin, moving back from Manhattan to her Ohio hometown with her young daughter, Emily. Kristin soon finds herself in the midst of a struggle with the PTA president. Life's pretty stressful, until she meets the cute new music teacher, Danny.

'Finding Father Christmas'

Wendy Malick, Erin Krakow, and Niall Matter steer the ship of this Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film. The plot zooms in on the lives of Miranda, who was orphaned at a young age after her single mom died. When she gets a clue about her father’s identity, she goes to a charming New England town and meets someone who can help track her down. What happens next, you’ll never believe. OK, you will, it’s a Hallmark movie.

'Christmas at the Plaza'

New York City’s Plaza Hotel during the winter? Nothing’s more enchanted. Here, the Big Apple staple is the backdrop for the 2019 Hallmark Channel movie starring Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey, Bruce Davidson, and Julia Duffy. Jessica is a historian who is hired to create The Plaza’s Christmas display; Nick is a decorate meant to bring her visions to life.

'The Christmas Train'

From the Hallmark Hall of Fame, this 2017 yuletide flick from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is an instant classic. Starring Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Joan Cusack, and Danny Glover, it’s jingle, joy and tension all the way as a jaded journalist travels on a cross-country train ride at Christmas to get the wheels turning (metaphorically and literally) on a story to honor his late father. Along the way, he forges bonds with the other passengers and says hello again to a former lover also aboard for the ride.

'A Godwink Christmas'

This Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie is led by Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberley Sustad, and Paul Campbell. Paula has accepted a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Daniel, but soon travels to her aunt Jane’s Nantucket home after Jane perceives some unease on Paula’s behalf about being engaged. In a series of coincidences, or “Godwinks,” Paula continually bumps into nearby Martha’s Vineyard inn owner, Gery. The best part? This movie is based on a true story.