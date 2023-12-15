Family movie nights in December likely feature talking snowmen, a red-nosed reindeer and Christmas carols.

There's a long list of kid-friendly movies available to stream on demand during the holiday season, from beloved classics to new releases that perfectly embody the Christmas spirit.

As the countdown to Christmas continues, streaming services including Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix have viewers covered, whether you’re looking for a comedy or a tearjerker.

Here's a list of 25 Christmas movies that provide fun for the whole family.

‘Elf’ (2003)

In this classic Will Ferrell comedy, Buddy the Elf was accidentally brought back to the North Pole as a child. Though he's raised as one of Santa’s elves, it becomes clear that he doesn’t fit in.

Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City in pursuit of finding his real father. But while they try to forge a relationship, Buddy finds himself in a series of chaotic situations as he adjusts to life away from the North Pole.

“Elf” is available to stream on Hulu and Max.

‘The Christmas Chronicles’ (2018)

Kurt Russell embraces the role of Santa Claus, with his wife Goldie Hawn by his side as Mrs. Claus, in this Netflix original. "The Christmas Chronicles" follows siblings Kate and Teddy as they plot to catch Santa on Christmas Eve. When their plan fails, they instead team up with Santa and his elves to save Christmas.

“The Christmas Chronicles” and its sequel, “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” are available to stream on Netflix.

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ (2020)

After inventor and toymaker Jeronicus Jangle is betrayed by his apprentice Gustafson, he falls on hard times, experiencing loss before drifting apart from his daughter. Thirty years have passed and Jeronicus has lost his creativity — until his granddaughter, Journey, is sent to stay with him leading up to Christmas. As the grandfather-granddaughter duo begin to work together, his creative spark reignites.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ (2021)

Netflix brought Matt Haig’s 2015 book “A Boy Called Christmas” to life in 2021. A young boy named Nikolas embarks on a journey to search for his father, who is on a quest of his own — to discover Elfhelm, a village of elves. Nikolas is accompanied by his reindeer, Blitzen, and pet mouse as they trek into the snowy north. On this journey, Nikolas comes face-to-face with his true destiny.

“A Boy Called Christmas” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ (1992)

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” takes on the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. With Michael Caine portraying Scrooge, the Muppets star in the majority of the other roles, featuring Gonzo, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future to show him the error of leading a selfish life and steer him on a path of redemption.

“A Muppet Christmas Carol” is available to stream on Disney+.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

“It’s a Wonderful Life” remains a classic Christmas movie fit for the whole family. George Bailey is faced with a series of plights and reaches his breaking point on Christmas Eve. When his prayers reach heaven, he is assigned a guardian angel, Clarence, who is able to watch his selfless actions from his life in a flashback. The angel shows George what life would be like if he hadn’t existed at all.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is available to stream on the Roku Channel.

‘The Santa Clause’ (1994)

Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin, a divorced father who is spending Christmas Eve with his son, Charlie. After hearing something on the top of the house, Scott frightens Santa Claus, who falls off the roof, leaving behind only his red suit and a business card. There’s just one problem. After Scott puts on the suit, he assumes the duties of Santa and must take his place for Christmas the following year.

“The Santa Clause” is available to stream on Disney+.

‘A Christmas Story’ (1983)

This 1983 classic Christmas film is based on Jean Shepherd’s books “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” and “Wanda Hickey’s Night of Golden Memories and Other Disasters.” The movie follows Ralphie Parker as he reflects on one of his best Christmases — the year he got a BB gun.

“A Christmas Story” is available to stream on Max.

‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old who finds himself in a bit of trouble before his family’s trip to Paris. Relegated to the attic by his mother, Kevin is forgotten by his family when they leave the next day, and he wakes up to an empty house. It seems like a dream come true — until two men plot to rob his home, leaving no choice but for Kevin to protect it.

“Home Alone” is available to stream on Disney+.

‘Klaus’ (2019)

"Klaus" is set in Norway during the 19th century. The movie starts when the Royal Postmaster General enrolls his son, Jesper, into the postman training academy. Jesper purposefully underperforms, so his father sends him to a frozen town up north. After he’s tasked with sending a large volume of letters per year, Jasper meets Klaus, a reclusive toymaker in town.

“Klaus” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

Lawyer Kris Kringle finds himself filling in for an intoxicated man as Santa Claus in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He does such a great job that he’s hired to be Santa at the store located on 34th Street in New York. It’s there he meets Susan, a 6-year-old who has long stopped believing in Santa.

“Miracle on 34th Street” is available to stream on Hulu.

‘Jingle All the Way’ (1996)

"Jingle All the Way" stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, a workaholic father who just wants to impress his son, Jamie, and wife, Liz. Despite it being Christmas Eve, Howard promises his son he’ll get him the popular toy of the season, which happens to be nearly sold out. While tracking down the toy, he runs into another father who is hunting down the same toy.

“Jingle All the Way” is available to stream on Disney+.

‘The Polar Express’ (2004)

The beloved children’s book “The Polar Express” was brought to the silver screen in 2004. In the late 1950s, a boy who is growing skeptical about whether Santa Claus is real is visited by a passenger train called the Polar Express. He boards the train en route to the North Pole, encountering more children who are on the same journey of self-discovery.

“The Polar Express” is available to stream on Hulu and Max.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (1966)

Based on the children’s book by Dr. Seuss, this animated TV special tells the story of the Grinch, who attempts to ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville. Though his heart may be “two sizes too small,” his hatred of Christmas is not enough to ruin the holiday for the townsfolk.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is available to stream on Peacock.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ (1965)

Charlie Brown is dismayed by the materialism prevalent during the holiday season and is down in the dumps. In an attempt to cheer him up, Lucy suggests that he direct the school Christmas play, but he becomes increasingly more frustrated, instead. With the help of his friends and a small sapling, Charlie begins to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is available to stream on Apple TV+.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

Though he’s Halloweentown’s pumpkin king, Jack Skellington has found himself bored with the same old routine of scaring people. When he accidentally finds himself in Christmastown and becomes immersed in the scenery and community, he plots to kidnap Santa Claus and take control of Christmas.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is available to stream on Disney+.

‘Noelle’ (2019)

Noelle, the daughter of Kris Kringle, is full of Christmas spirit, but her brother Nick is less thrilled by the holiday. Poised to take over the family business, Nick flees the North Pole due to the pressure, leaving Noelle to track him down to bring him back in time to save Christmas.

“Noelle” is available to stream on Disney+.

‘Arthur Christmas’ (2011)

Each year, Santa Claus delivers countless presents to children across the world. When Santa accidentally misses one child’s present due to an unexpected accident, his youngest son, Arthur, is left to save the day and deliver the lost present before Christmas morning comes.

“Arthur Christmas” is available to stream on Max.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (2000)

Jim Carrey brought Dr. Seuss' story to life in the 2000 live-action remake of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Grinch has plans to ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville. Though he begins his mission determined to wreck the holiday, his plans start to change after encountering the ever-so-endearing Cindy Lou Who, played by Taylor Momsen.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is available to buy or rent.

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ (2022)

In 2022, Netflix took on the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge in the form of an animated musical. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, his former business partner, followed by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future in an effort to show Scrooge what he’s done wrong.

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ (1964)

Rudolph is poised to become one of Santa’s reindeer, following in his father’s footsteps. There’s just one problem — his glowing red nose. Ostracized from the community, Rudolph ventures off alone, finding himself a group of other misfits until he has to save the day and guide Santa’s sleigh through a storm.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is available to buy on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

‘The Year Without a Santa Claus’ (1974)

After suffering a cold and feeling unappreciated, Santa makes the decision to not embark on his annual Christmas journey. So two elves, Jingle and Jangle, have to scour the world to find people who still believe in Santa in an effort to convince him to make the trip and save Christmas Day.

“The Year Without Santa Claus” is available to buy or rent.

‘Frosty the Snowman’ (1969)

A snowman created by a group of children is brought to life by a magical top hat. But when Professor Hinkle wants the hat back, temperatures begin to rise, putting Frosty the snowman at risk. Frosty is left with no choice but to jump on a train to the North Pole in an attempt to save him from melting.

“Frosty the Snowman” is available to buy on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ (1970)

Based on the song by the same name, this Fred Astaire-narrated TV special shares the origin story of Santa Claus, including the long-lasting Christmas traditions we know today.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” is available to buy or rent.

‘Family Switch’ (2023)

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms take on the classic body-switch trope in the brand new Netflix movie, “Family Switch.” In the days leading up to Christmas, the Walker family finds themselves in a predicament — during a rare planetary alignment, they switch places. As they try to return to their own bodies, they learn to better understand and appreciate their family by walking a mile in each other’s shoes.

“The Family Switch” is available to stream on Netflix.