Ben Stiller on his favorite movies featuring parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara

Ben Stiller’s parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, left behind an impressive body of work that he takes pride in to this day.

On Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Stiller was asked if he had a favorite project featuring his parents, either together or separately.

“I think for my dad, I think I’d probably say ‘The Taking of Pelham One Two Three,’ the movie,” he said, referring to the 1974 Walter Matthau drama about a train that’s taken hostage.

“Just because it’s a great movie and he’s really funny in it and it’s a cool role and he was a good actor and he didn’t do a lot of roles like that,” he added about his dad’s role as Lieutenant Rico Patrone.

When it came to his mother, Stiller pointed to a classic film when singling out which one of her many parts he likes best.

“And I think my mom, just acting-wise, the movie ‘Fame,’ where she plays the mean English teacher,” he said about Meara’s role as Mrs. Sherwood in the 1980 teen musical film. “She’s really good in that movie, too. And then, of course, together they did so much.”

Jerry died in 2020, nearly five years after the death of Meara. The couple, who had their own live act known act as Stiller & Meara in the 1960s, were married for more than 60 years.

Stiller also said he’s got his own project about his parents in the works.

“I’m actually working on a documentary about them,” he said.

The younger Stiller has gone on to become one of the biggest comedy stars in the world, and during the "Watch What Happens Live" episode," a fan checked in to ask which movie is more likely to get made, a fourth “Meet the Parents” or a third “Zoolander.”

“I would probably say, if either, and there’s no real plans for either, would probably be (a) fourth ‘Fockers,’ I think,” Stiller said, referring to another installment of “Meet the Parents.”

The original film came out in 2000 and was followed by 2004’s “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers” in 2010. “Zoolander” was released in 2001 and spawned a 2016 sequel.