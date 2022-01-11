Ben Affleck reveals his 1 movie that his kids have watched and ‘admit to liking’

When it comes to Ben Affleck's movie career, his three kids are his toughest critics.

While chatting with pal Matt Damon during an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Affleck said the only movie of his that his daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son, Samuel, 9, actually "admit" to enjoying is the 1998 sci-fi action flick "Armageddon."

"It’s funny because that’s the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and they’ll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me. 'What are you, driving a tank on the moon?'" said Affleck, who shares his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"But they had fun, you know what I mean?" he added.

Affleck recalled being forced to fix his teeth and work out in order to play A.J. Frost, a cocky young oil driller who helps save the earth from an approaching asteroid in "Armageddon." Ben Affleck in Armageddon. / Alamy

Damon consoled his fellow Oscar winner by revealing that he's in the same boat. "My kids won’t watch my stuff, either," said Damon.

Affleck recalled that before shooting "Armageddon," director Michael Bay and producer Jerry Bruckheimer forced him to get into buff shape.

"They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that? 'Go to the gym!' Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars, in a garage, carrying a tire, kind of greased up," said Affleck.

"Michael had a vision of a glistening male torso in the oil, and he was like, 'That’s going to go in the trailer and sell tickets!'" he added.

Affleck presumably was under no pressure to hit the gym before shooting his latest movie, "The Tender Bar," in which he plays a Long Island bartender who takes his nephew JR (Tye Sheridan) under his wing.

The movie was directed by George Clooney, who allowed Affleck, who made his own directorial debut with 2007’s “Gone Baby Gone,” to spend time with his kids during the movie's shoot.

"I think it’s hard to overestimate the degree to which a director’s attitude, openness, comfort, generosity pervades the set and sets a tone. George does that better than I do," said Affleck. "And he was enormously respectful of the degree to which I take very seriously my need to be there with my children for my half of the custody."

Affleck said Clooney knows better than anyone how important family time is now that he's dad to 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney.

"I mean, he bent over backwards. You didn’t have to be there until midnight every night (or) obliterate the rest of your life in order to do this," recalled Affleck. "Because he’s got this spectacular wife, he’s got his children, he’s got a very rich, full life."