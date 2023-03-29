Apparently people online aren't the only ones to notice Ben Affleck's seemingly unamused resting facial expression.

The "Air" actor attempted to explain his often misunderstood reactions during a March 28 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" when he talked about a Christmas party he'd thrown.

After host Jimmy Kimmel thanked him for the invite, Affleck admitted that the event might not happen again because "some awkwardness ensued."

"It seemed you weren't quite as psyched about the party as everybody else was," Kimmel said.

Laughing at the remark, the 50-year-old protested, "That's a common misconception about me."

"Listen, I have a very unhappy-looking resting face," he added.

The actor then gave a demonstration of his facial expressions compared to the actual emotion he might be feeling.

"This is me content," he said, pausing in a seemingly disinterested facial expression.

Ben Affleck's 'content' face. YouTube

After the audience erupted in laughter, Affleck then demonstrated his "amused" face, which differed only in angle from his "content" expression.

Ben Affleck's 'amused' face. YouTube

"That's how God made me! You don't have to punish me for it," he told Kimmel.

Social media users were quick to point out Affleck's seemingly bored expression at the Grammys last month alongside wife Jennifer Lopez. The moment was captured on camera and sparked several memes about how it looked like he'd rather be at his favorite coffee shop, Dunkin', over the award show.

But the actor said the internet misinterpreted the viral picture and told The Hollywood Reporter that he "had a good time at the Grammys."

“My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’ At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun,” he said.

The image of him and his wife whispering to one another was an example of particularly bad timing, Affleck explained.

“I saw (Grammy host Trevor Noah approach) and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’" he told the outlet. “They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f------ not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing.”

During the March 28 interview, Kimmel said despite what his facial expressions might suggest, Affleck was a "gracious" and friendly host. However, he did note that Affleck complained about how much their Christmas tree cost.

“I’m turning into that old guy, like, ‘We’re gonna heat the whole neighborhood,’” Affleck joked.

Kimmel then recalled a conversation among himself, his wife, Jay Leno and Leno’s wife, a moment that was already “a little bit uncomfortable,” the host said.

Affleck then piped in with, “Do you have some kind of a death-blood feud?” before walking away, leaving the rest of the company “in shock,” Kimmel said.

“I thought it’d be fun! You have little fish with the different colors and you put them in a bowl!” Affleck said. “Have fun!”