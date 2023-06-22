It’s a real beads to riches story.

The trailer for the upcoming movie, “The Beanie Bubble,” which chronicles the history of Beanie Babies, came out June 22.

The film tells the story behind the creation of the coveted collectibles, which were the brainchild of Ty Warner, played in the movie by Zach Galifianakis.

“Do you know what the greatest thing about America is?” he says in a voiceover at the top of the trailer. “You can make things happen here like nowhere else. You have the power to create your own future. You can be anything. You can do anything.”

We then see him and co-star Elizabeth Banks sitting in an office with an executive who appears skeptical about their idea. The trailer captures Warner’s apparent obsession with hitting the big time, with Banks’ character trying to set the record straight.

“Ty would tell you he did it all, which is as crazy as believing stuffed animals are gold,” she says.

There’s a power struggle between the two, especially when she points out she created the company with him and took a 75% pay cut.

“Yeah, I’m just doing what’s necessary,” he fires back. “You know, running the real, actual business over here.”

And while he remains driven — he does pitch the idea of partnering with Jehovah’s Witnesses because they are “the greatest one-on-one salesmen in the world” — the wedge between him and Banks’ character is clear.

"The Beanie Bubble" goes inside the making of the quintessential '90s collectible. Apple TV+

“Have you considered poisoning him?” someone asks Banks’ character.

“Countless times,” she says.

“Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold?” reads a synopsis of the movie.

“The Beanie Bubble,” which also stars “Succession’s” Sarah Snook and “Blockers’” Geraldine Viswanathan, is directed by Kristin Gore, and her husband, OK Go lead singer Damian Kulash. It will open in select theaters July 21 and be available on Apple TV+ July 28.