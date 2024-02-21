18 basketball movies that are a slam dunk

The NBA and the NCAA aren't the only places to get your basketball fix. There are plenty of basketball movies released over the years to watch that can fulfill your hoop dreams.

Basketball is the main storyline or is the backdrop against which storylines of love and loss are told in classics such as "Coach Carter" and "Love & Basketball."

Take a seat (on the sideline) with TODAY.com's roundup of some of the best basketball movies.

'Hoosiers' (1986)

Gene Hackman's Norman Dale takes a job coaching a high school basketball team in Hickory, Indiana, in this Oscar-nominated movie, widely considered to be one of the basketball films of all time.

'Hoop Dreams' (1994)

William Gates and Arthur Agee are two teenagers from Chicago with dreams of playing professionally. Their journeys are detailed in this critically acclaimed documentary, with appearances from Dick Vitale, Spike Lee and Isiah Thomas.

'White Men Can't Jump' (1992)

Billy Hoyle, played by Woody Harrelson, hustles Sidney Deane, played by Wesley Snipes, out of some money after winning a basketball game that Sidney thought he'd easily win because Billy is white. Instead of competing against each other, they cut a deal to join forces and run their con throughout Los Angeles, making quick money that Billy desperately needs to pay off some dangerous mobsters he owes.

‘Space Jam’ (1996)

Michael Jordan faces his toughest opponent yet in the original “Space Jam”: evil aliens. Bugs Bunny enlists the basketball star’s help to win one game after the beloved character cuts a deal with the evil aliens. The stakes are high: Bugs and other Looney Tunes characters play for the right to stay on Earth and not be forced to move to the aliens’ planet. The second installment, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” debuted in 2021, starring LeBron James.

'Coach Carter' (2005)

Samuel L. Jackson plays the title character in “Coach Carter,” a high school basketball coach who stirs controversy when he disciplines his team for poor academic performance.

'Hustle' (2022)

Adam Sandler plays an international scout for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers who finally discovers a generational player who could turn his career around. Rigmarole ensures as the scout, Stanley, attempts to land the player and sign him to the Sixers.

'Above the Rim' (1994)

It's all just balling until a high school basketball star, Kyle (played by Duane Martin), becomes involved with a drug dealer, Birdie (played by Tupac). Kyle faces crossroad after crossroad that tests his fidelity to his team.

'38 At The Garden' (2022)

Jeremy Lin made headlines in 2012 when he played for the New York Knicks to the point that his magical run was nicknamed "Linsanity." A documentary about his milestone season, "38 At The Garden," was released on HBO in 2022 and takes you back to how it all started.

'Like Mike' (2002)

Small but mighty teen basketball fan and player Calvin (played by Lil Bow Wow) is up against giants on the court and is tired of being beat down. He randomly finds a pair of magic sneakers and when he wears them he plays like Michael Jordan.

'The Mighty Macs' (2011)

Leadership at an all-girls Catholic school, Immaculata College, in the 1970s hires a new coach to get a women's basketball team going. Without a gym on campus, uniforms and potentially not enough students who are interested in playing, the coaching staff and supporters chart out a path to make the team an unforgettable opponent.

'He Got Game' (1998)

In this Spike Lee film, NBA legend Ray Allen plays a local basketball star, Jesus, whose father killed his mother and is serving a prison sentence. In exchange for a reduced sentence, the father, Jake (played by Denzel Washington), is released for one week with the goal of convincing his son to attend the governor's alma mater.

'Air Bud' (1997)

A boy named Josh takes in a stray dog, Bud, who he later finds out is actually a basketball star. Bud joins the school's team, for which Josh serves as manager. But tension brews when Bud's former owner pops back into the picture hoping to reclaim Bud.

'Love & Basketball' (2000)

Childhood enemies-turned-friends realize they're actually in love after navigating the twists and turns of high school, basketball, college recruitment and becoming collegiate and professional basketball players.

'Just Wright' (2010)

Perpetually single physical therapist Leslie (played by Queen Latifah) gets a big career break when Nets star Scott (played by Common) sustains a potentially career-ending knee injury and hires her to get him back on the court. Meanwhile, he gets her heart back in the game of love.

'Uncle Drew' (2018)

The biggest showdown in streetball features ... a bunch of elderly players? Their team shocks the neighborhood league and proves there's no age limit to balling. The NBA stars featured in this film include Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O'Neal and Reggie Miller.

'Crossover' (2006)

There's basketball and then there's streetball. Two friends learn the difference when they visit Los Angeles and have to prove themselves to the streetball circuit there. Anthony Mackie, Wesley Jonathan, Wayne Brady and Eva Marcille star.

'Air' (2023)

Sneakerheads and basketball fans alike will enjoy "Air," as Nike's Sonny Vaccaro and Phil Knight (played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, respectively) try to find the Goldilocks option of an original shoe that will both wow Michael Jordan as a potential new client and save their company.

'Rebound' (2005)

Roy McCormick, played by Martin Lawrence, gets an attitude adjustment after being banned from coaching in college basketball due to his temper. The makeover happens unexpectedly, though, and he coaches a rinky-dink middle school team that brings out a renewed side of him.