Barry Keoghan goes completely nude for Vanity Fair’s 2024 Hollywood Issue

Barry Keoghan is letting it all hang out.

In a video accompanying the release of Vanity Fair’s 30th annual Hollywood issue, 10 stars pass by the camera in pairs wearing gowns and suits.

And then, there's Keoghan. He comes onto the scene wearing nothing, literally, but a mischievous expression. Seeming to channel his "Saltburn" character Oliver Quick, Keoghan bares his behind for the camera while covering the rest with his hands.

In a word? Cheeky.

"I actually gasped when Barry came on LOL," one person said on Instagram, alongside the video, which also featured actors Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jenna Ortega.

A third added, "Absolutely BRILLIANT ... maybe one of the best fun, cheeky, glamorous shoots I’ve ever seen."

The moment fits the daring vibe of his most recent movie "Saltburn." In it, Keoghan's obsessive character bares all multiple times. Once, he around naked in a mansion. In another nude scene, he does something uncouth to a freshly dug grave.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Keoghan said he didn't really draw upon his own life experiences while filming "Saltburn," except for one moment.

"I do dance around naked ... in my house," Keoghan laughed. "Everyone does, man. We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we’re alone and we feel this freedom. It’s one thing that I did relate to. Not dancing around a manor of that sort with that f------ drip hanging about — but I sing out loud, I dance silly and move my body silly."

Barry Keoghan in "Saltburn." Saltburn

Keoghan equated a nude scene to "true art," saying that it's normalized in other cinematic cultures.

“You look at European cinema and they tend to have a lot of scenes that involve nudity, and it’s not a massive thing, really. But I think it’s true art,” Keoghan continued. “It really is. And it’s true vulnerability as well. You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state. It’s beautiful to look at. I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost.”